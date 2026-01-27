The index, developed by the Oliver Wyman Forum in collaboration with the University of California, Berkeley, assesses national readiness for Industry 5.0 using 30 indicators across three core pillars. The first focuses on talent, including digital and AI skills and workforce readiness for future jobs. The second examines sustainability, covering green innovation, environmental protection and the transition to a circular economy. The third pillar measures resilience, with an emphasis on infrastructure, supply chains and cybersecurity.