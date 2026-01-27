The index ranks 92 countries based on their ability to deploy advanced technologies
Dubai: The UAE has ranked among the world’s leading countries for investment in artificial intelligence talent and resilience, according to a new report by management consultancy Oliver Wyman.
The report places the UAE sixth globally for government and corporate investment in developing AI skills, and ninth worldwide for AI-driven resilience, within the firm’s newly released Industry 5.0 Index.
The findings reinforce the country’s reputation as a regional technology leader, while highlighting the economic potential of Industry 5.0 technologies, which the report estimates could add nearly $1 trillion to global GDP.
Published by Oliver Wyman, the index ranks 92 countries based on their ability to deploy advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and clean energy, not only to drive productivity and profits, but also to enhance societal well-being.
The concept of Industry 5.0 moves beyond traditional industrial metrics, focusing instead on human-centric growth, sustainability and economic resilience.
The UAE ranked 34th overall in the index, outperforming global and regional averages, particularly in the “resilience” pillar. The report attributes this performance to the country’s heavy investment in digital infrastructure, cybersecurity and supply-chain preparedness.
According to the study, the UAE’s ambitious AI strategies and advanced digital infrastructure have strengthened its regional and global standing in the emerging Industry 5.0 landscape. These technologies, the report notes, are contributing to higher productivity, improved quality of life and the development of more resilient economic systems.
The index, developed by the Oliver Wyman Forum in collaboration with the University of California, Berkeley, assesses national readiness for Industry 5.0 using 30 indicators across three core pillars. The first focuses on talent, including digital and AI skills and workforce readiness for future jobs. The second examines sustainability, covering green innovation, environmental protection and the transition to a circular economy. The third pillar measures resilience, with an emphasis on infrastructure, supply chains and cybersecurity.
Borko Handjiski, a partner at Oliver Wyman, said the UAE stands out as one of the most ambitious countries in adopting future technologies. He pointed to the development of sovereign AI capabilities, world-class digital infrastructure, and sustained investment in workforce skills and clean energy projects as key differentiators.
The UAE has set out an expansive vision to become a global leader in artificial intelligence, creating an ecosystem that supports innovation and long-term economic growth. Estimates linked to the country’s national AI strategy suggest the technology could contribute around $91 billion to economic growth. Government strategists also expect AI to account for roughly 20 per cent of the UAE’s non-oil GDP by 2031.
As part of this push, the country aims to become the world’s first fully AI-enabled government by 2027. Plans include a transition to sovereign cloud infrastructure and the automation of all government processes, moves that are expected to deliver faster, more personalised public services while reducing administrative burdens and equipping public-sector employees with advanced digital tools.
More than 22,000 people have participated in the UAE’s national AI summer camp, while research by the Oliver Wyman Forum shows that 83 per cent of the UAE population uses AI at work at least once a week, compared with a global average of 61 per cent, an indication that the benefits of AI are extending well beyond technology specialists.
The report also highlights the UAE’s substantial investment in clean energy to support the expansion of AI and data-driven industries without increasing carbon emissions. The country is among the world’s leading funders of environmental innovation and has announced the development of the world’s first solar-and-battery facility designed to provide 1 gigawatt of renewable power around the clock, at a cost exceeding $6 billion.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox