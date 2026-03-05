“The UAE’s banking and financial sector continues to demonstrate the highest levels of resilience and stability,” Balama said. “Banks, financial institutions, and insurance companies across the country are operating normally and continue to deliver their services to customers and the public efficiently and without disruption nationwide.”

“I also reaffirm that the UAE’s banking systems, payment systems, and national financial infrastructure continue to operate with full efficiency and stability,” he said. “These systems are supported by advanced operational and technological frameworks that ensure the seamless, secure, and uninterrupted functioning of banking and financial services.”

