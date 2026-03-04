Commercial Bank of Dubai affirms strong liquidity and uninterrupted banking services
Dubai: Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), one of the UAE’s leading financial institutions, said on Wednesday that it is financially strong and fully operational despite ongoing regional developments, reaffirming its commitment to supporting customers and businesses across the country.
The bank said all banking services, digital platforms and customer service channels continue to operate normally without interruption across its branch network, online banking systems and remote service channels.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
CBD said the stable performance is supported by robust business continuity frameworks, strong liquidity and prudent risk management practices, according to Emarat Al Youm.
In recent weeks, the bank managed around 2.7 million customer interactions through its digital platforms and branch network. This reflects its operational readiness and the strength of its infrastructure.
“Our priority is to ensure uninterrupted banking services while maintaining a high and consistent level of engagement with our customers across branches, digital channels and relationship management platforms,” said Dr Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank of Dubai.
“We continue to operate normally across all branches and channels, supported by a strong liquidity position and a solid capital base. The strength of our balance sheet, our conservative risk management approach and the diversification of our business enable us to navigate the current environment with confidence while continuing to support our customers and the national economy,” he added.
The bank said its branch network, core banking systems and all customer service channels remain fully operational, ensuring uninterrupted services across retail, corporate and institutional banking activities.
CBD added that its business continuity and operational resilience frameworks remain fully activated to ensure service stability and proactive risk management.
Through an integrated multi-channel service model combining a nationwide branch network with fully operational digital and remote banking platforms, the bank said customers continue to access deposit, payment, financing, trade finance, treasury and digital banking services without disruption.
The lender said it continues to monitor developments closely while maintaining a focus on disciplined balance sheet management, operational excellence and prudent risk oversight.