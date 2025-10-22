CBD posts record profit, loans cross Dh100 billion for first time

The bank posted a net profit before tax of Dh2.83 billion, up 15.6% from the same period last year, while net profit after tax reached Dh2.58 billion. Return on equity stood at 22.3%, among the highest in the UAE banking sector.

Dubai: Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) reported record results for the first nine months of 2025, achieving its 21st consecutive quarter of profit growth and crossing the Dh100 billion mark in net loans for the first time in its history.

Operating income for the period reached Dh4.4 billion, driven by an 8.4% rise in net interest income, while operating expenses stood at Dh1.16 billion due to ongoing investment in digital transformation. The bank maintained a cost-to-income ratio of 26.4%, placing it in the top quartile among UAE peers.

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Bernd van Linder said the record results reflect the bank’s strategic consistency and customer focus: “Delivering a record net profit result with net loans exceeding Dh100 billion are significant milestones for CBD. Our performance despite global headwinds demonstrates the strength of our strategy and our commitment to customers.”

With more than five decades of operations, CBD remains one of the UAE’s leading financial institutions, combining solid profitability with innovation and a digital-first approach.

CBD continues to align with national priorities through participation in initiatives such as the Central Bank’s Digital Currency Project, the Financial Infrastructure Transformation Program, and Etihad Credit Insurance’s Xport Xponential programme.

