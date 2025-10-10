GOLD/FOREX
UAE Central Bank’s gold reserves top Dh30 billion for first time

Central bank’s bullion stock hits record high alongside surge in deposits and savings

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Record bullion holdings reflect UAE’s strengthened financial position through 2025.
Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has seen its gold reserves rise by around 32 percent during the first eight months of 2025, surpassing Dh30 billion for the first time, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported. 

By the end of August, the value of the reserves reached Dh30.329 billion, compared with Dh22.981 billion at the end of December 2024.

On a monthly basis, the central bank’s gold holdings grew by more than 4.5 percent in August, up from Dh28.997 billion at the end of July.

According to the CBUAE’s statistical bulletin issued today, the value of demand deposits rose to over Dh1.188 trillion by the end of August, compared with Dh1.109 trillion at the end of December 2024.

As of the end of August, demand deposits included Dh892.273 billion in local currency and Dh296.137 billion in foreign currencies.

Savings deposits totalled Dh376.479 billion, up from Dh317.48 billion at the end of December 2024, comprising Dh321.761 billion in local currency and Dh54.718 billion in foreign currencies.

Time deposits also exceeded Dh1.05 trillion by the end of August, with Dh664.669 billion held in local currency and Dh386.19 billion in foreign currencies.

