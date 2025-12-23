GOLD/FOREX
UAE Central Bank revokes Omda Exchange licence, imposes Dh10 million fine

Regulator cites breaches of law, related regulations after supervisory examinations

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
The UAE Central Bank has been strict with any signs of non-compliance related to AML and other requirements.
WAM

Dubai: The Central Bank of the UAE has revoked the licence of Omda Exchange, struck the firm off its official register, and imposed a financial sanction of Dh10 million.

The central bank said the action followed examinations that identified failures and violations of the Central Bank Law and related regulations by the exchange house, without disclosing any further details on the regulatory breaches.

The revocation was issued under the Decretal Federal Law concerning the Central Bank and the organisation of financial institutions and activities, including its amendments.

The CBUAE said the measure forms part of its supervisory and regulatory mandate. The UAE Central Bank has been strict with any signs of non-compliance related to AML and other requirements.

It said it continues to ensure that exchange houses, their owners, and employees comply with UAE laws, regulatory requirements, and standards set by the central bank.

The aim is to preserve transparency and integrity in financial transactions and protect the stability of the UAE financial system.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
