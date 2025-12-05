Dubai: Gold buyers in the UAE may need to prepare for much higher prices over the next two years. A new forecast from Deutsche Bank says gold could rise “close to $5,000 per ounce” in 2026 — equal to about Dh 589 per gram. Even the bank’s more moderate estimate points to prices near Dh525 per gram.

TD Securities expects $4,400 per ounce, roughly $519 per gram, while HSBC also raised its view to a $5,000 per ounce peak in early 2026. This is one of the rare times when many of the world’s biggest banks agree on the same direction — and all of them expect higher prices.

Bank of America expects prices to reach $5,000 per ounce, matching Deutsche Bank’s upper scenario and again pointing to $589 per gram in the UAE. The bank says growing US deficit spending and long-term currency concerns are pushing more investors toward gold.

Goldman Sachs raised its 2026 target to $4,900 per ounce (around Dh578 per gram) and expects central banks to keep buying large amounts of gold. They also see people returning to gold once interest rates fall.

Deutsche Bank is not alone. Several major financial institutions gave similar forecasts in late 2025, many pointing to rising global tension, government debt and strong demand from central banks.

Deutsche Bank says gold has been unusually strong and continues to outperform the US dollar. As the bank puts it: “Altogether these suggest an upgrade to our 2026 forecast to $4,450 per ounce from $4,000 per ounce previously, and a yearly range from $3,950–$4,950 per ounce in 2026.”

While demand keeps rising, supply is growing very slowly. Global mine production is expected to rise only slightly to 3,715 tonnes in 2026, and recycled gold remains below past highs. When demand grows faster than supply, prices tend to stay firm.

It also makes the market tighter, which usually supports higher prices. Deutsche Bank adds: “We see a likelihood of another year of above-model rate of growth in the gold price.”

Deutsche Bank expects these purchases to grow from 853 tonnes in 2025 to 1,053 tonnes in 2026. Demand in late 2025 was already among the highest ever recorded. This heavy buying means less gold is available for regular shoppers, including buyers in the UAE.

One of the strongest forces pushing prices up is the amount of gold bought by central banks. Many countries are adding gold to their reserves to reduce their reliance on the US dollar and guard against global uncertainty.

The message coming from major banks is clear: strong global demand, limited supply and rising uncertainty are all working together to push gold higher. And for UAE buyers, that could mean noticeably more expensive gold in the next two years.

For shoppers who buy gold regularly — whether for weddings, gifts, or long-term savings — it may help to plan purchases earlier, especially if prices continue rising through 2025 and 2026.

These would be some of the highest prices ever seen in the UAE. Jewellery would cost more, wedding budgets would rise, and saving through gold bars or coins would require bigger spending.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.