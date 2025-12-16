How to buy Emirates NBD gold bars in the UAE

Buy 10g-1kg Emirates NBD Gold via app, get delivery or bank custody
Dubai: Emirates NBD has introduced the UAE's first bank-branded gold bars, dubbed Emirates NBD Gold, in 10g, 50g and 100g sizes. Each bar carries the bank's logo, a unique serial number and a certificate of authenticity. Customers can buy through the ENBD X app or relationship manager, then choose physical delivery anywhere in the UAE or bank custody for a small fee deducted from their account.
The product blends physical ownership with institutional security, ideal for retail and private banking clients hedging inflation. Larger unsealed LBMA-approved bars up to 1kg are also available. Prices as of 3:45pm Dubai time show ENBD Gold at Dh5,193.55 for 10g including fees and VAT, up to Dh519,090.96 for 1kg LBMA Gold.
Buying takes minutes on the app. Log into ENBD X, navigate to My Direct Portfolio, then select Physical Gold. Pick your denomination and purity, such as 10g ENBD Gold at Dh5,082.99 base or LBMA Gold at Dh5,130.30. Confirm the order to lock in your purchase at live rates.
For 50g options, ENBD Gold costs Dh25,977.01 all-in, while LBMA matches closely at Dh25,980.59. The 100g ENBD bar totals Dh52,028.55, with LBMA at Dh51,847.84. Bigger unsealed buys suit high-volume investors, like 500g LBMA at Dh259,545.48.
Once bought, tap Redeem in the app, enter your details and preferred UAE address for home delivery. Alternatively, leave the gold in Emirates NBD's safe custody, where a modest fee applies for secure storage. The digital platform tracks holdings transparently, letting clients diversify portfolios easily.
This launch taps rising demand for tangible assets amid gold's steady climb. Clients gain flexibility without jeweler markups, all backed by the bank's regulated framework.
10g ENBD Gold: Dh5,193.55 (incl. fees/VAT)
10g LBMA Gold: Dh5,240.42
50g ENBD Gold: Dh25,977.01
50g LBMA Gold: Dh25,980.59
100g ENBD Gold: Dh52,028.55
100g LBMA Gold: Dh51,847.84
500g unsealed LBMA: Dh259,545.48
1kg unsealed LBMA: Dh519,090.96
Rates fluctuate with spot gold, so check the app for live quotes before buying.
