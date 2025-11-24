Emirates NBD sets up automated payment system for UAE’s aviation regulator

The update supports the GCAA’s broader plan to expand automation, cut paperwork, and simplify government processes. The H2H rollout follows months of technical work between both sides, including system testing and integration.

The GCAA will use Emirates NBD’s Host-to-Host (H2H) platform to process payments with airlines, service providers, and other aviation partners. The system connects directly to the Authority’s internal infrastructure, allowing digital payments to move instantly and securely.

Omar Bin Ghaleb, Deputy Director General of the GCAA, said the Authority is focusing on technology that boosts efficiency and aligns with its long-term digital strategy. He described the automated platform as a step that helps the GCAA meet its goals for system upgrades, strengthened partnerships, and enhanced service delivery across the aviation industry.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, said the agreement underscores the bank’s expanding role in financial technology for national institutions. He pointed to the aviation sector’s importance to the UAE economy and noted that the new system supports the GCAA’s shift toward faster, more efficient digital operations.

Emirates NBD developed the technology through its Transaction Banking Services division, positioning the bank as a key provider of digital financial solutions for government entities. The partnership also reinforces efforts to modernize the UAE’s aviation sector as flight activity and industry participation continue to grow.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.