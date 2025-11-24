GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

Emirates NBD sets up automated payment system for UAE’s aviation regulator

Emirates NBD platform to process payments with airlines, service providers

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Omar Bin Ghaleb, Deputy Director General of the GCAA and Khurram Siddiqui, Group Co-Head of Coverage – Corporate & Institutional Banking at Emirates NBD, at the signing ceremony
Omar Bin Ghaleb, Deputy Director General of the GCAA and Khurram Siddiqui, Group Co-Head of Coverage – Corporate & Institutional Banking at Emirates NBD, at the signing ceremony
Supplied

Dubai: Emirates NBD and the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) agreed to introduce a fully automated payment system designed to speed up the Authority’s financial operations and eliminate manual processing.

The GCAA will use Emirates NBD’s Host-to-Host (H2H) platform to process payments with airlines, service providers, and other aviation partners. The system connects directly to the Authority’s internal infrastructure, allowing digital payments to move instantly and securely.

The update supports the GCAA’s broader plan to expand automation, cut paperwork, and simplify government processes. The H2H rollout follows months of technical work between both sides, including system testing and integration.

By shifting to automated processing, the Authority aims to reduce delays, lower administrative workload, and strengthen oversight across its payment network.

How the tech works

Emirates NBD developed the technology through its Transaction Banking Services division, positioning the bank as a key provider of digital financial solutions for government entities. The partnership also reinforces efforts to modernize the UAE’s aviation sector as flight activity and industry participation continue to grow.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, said the agreement underscores the bank’s expanding role in financial technology for national institutions. He pointed to the aviation sector’s importance to the UAE economy and noted that the new system supports the GCAA’s shift toward faster, more efficient digital operations.

Omar Bin Ghaleb, Deputy Director General of the GCAA, said the Authority is focusing on technology that boosts efficiency and aligns with its long-term digital strategy. He described the automated platform as a step that helps the GCAA meet its goals for system upgrades, strengthened partnerships, and enhanced service delivery across the aviation industry.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE TravelUAE digital banking

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The initiative forms part of wider efforts to improve financial inclusion and streamline financial services for workers.

CBUAE to introduce new products for low-income workers

2m read
No job losses are expected as part of the consolidation

Emirates Islamic to close five branches this year

3m read
Dirham is the currency of the UAE and denoted as AED

Workers must receive full salaries under WPS

2m read
Emirates NBD head office in Dubai, UAE (Image: Reuters)

Emirates NBD profit up 6% to Dh23.4 billion

2m read