Emirates NBD sets up automated payment system for UAE’s aviation regulator

Emirates NBD platform to process payments with airlines, service providers
Dubai: Emirates NBD and the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) agreed to introduce a fully automated payment system designed to speed up the Authority’s financial operations and eliminate manual processing.
The GCAA will use Emirates NBD’s Host-to-Host (H2H) platform to process payments with airlines, service providers, and other aviation partners. The system connects directly to the Authority’s internal infrastructure, allowing digital payments to move instantly and securely.
The update supports the GCAA’s broader plan to expand automation, cut paperwork, and simplify government processes. The H2H rollout follows months of technical work between both sides, including system testing and integration.
By shifting to automated processing, the Authority aims to reduce delays, lower administrative workload, and strengthen oversight across its payment network.
Emirates NBD developed the technology through its Transaction Banking Services division, positioning the bank as a key provider of digital financial solutions for government entities. The partnership also reinforces efforts to modernize the UAE’s aviation sector as flight activity and industry participation continue to grow.
Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, said the agreement underscores the bank’s expanding role in financial technology for national institutions. He pointed to the aviation sector’s importance to the UAE economy and noted that the new system supports the GCAA’s shift toward faster, more efficient digital operations.
Omar Bin Ghaleb, Deputy Director General of the GCAA, said the Authority is focusing on technology that boosts efficiency and aligns with its long-term digital strategy. He described the automated platform as a step that helps the GCAA meet its goals for system upgrades, strengthened partnerships, and enhanced service delivery across the aviation industry.
