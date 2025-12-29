A whopping 18 employers in aviation will participate at the mega aviation career fair
Dubai: Emirati students, graduates and young professionals looking to break into aviation will soon be able to meet top recruiters and decision-makers under one roof, with the UAE’s first Civil Aviation Career Fair confirmed for January in Dubai.
Organised by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the fair will be held from January 21–22, 2026, at Etihad Museum.
It will feature 18 entities, including federal and local authorities, airports, airlines, and space and air navigation organisations, including GCAA, UAE Space Agency, National Search and Rescue Center, Abu Dhabi Airports, Dubai Airports, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, and Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.
Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS), Etihad Aviation Group, Emirates, flydubai, Air Arabia, Etihad Engineering, Sanad, Airbus, and others are expected to participate . Officials said the fair reflects the GCAA’s commitment to building a smart, interconnected aviation ecosystem that nurtures national talent and prepares it for the future needs of the sector.
The career fair aims to show students, graduates and young professionals that aviation careers are not limited to pilots and cabin crew.
Visitors will be introduced to a wide range of roles, including air traffic control, engineering, safety and security, inspections, ground operations and technical services.
Alongside exhibition stands, the event will feature talks and panel discussions designed to help young people understand career pathways and the skills the industry needs as it evolves.
GCAA Director General Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi said the aviation sector currently supports more than 990,000 jobs across the UAE, with demand expected to grow as technology reshapes the industry.
He said boosting Emiratisation in aviation is a top priority and described the fair as a key step in developing the next generation of Emirati aviation leaders.
Senior leaders from across the sector have backed the initiative. Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, called it an important national platform to connect Emirati youth with aviation opportunities while strengthening integration between regulators, operators and academic institutions.
Meanwhile, Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said the fair will help introduce young Emiratis to career options “beyond traditional roles”, while supporting efforts to build national cadres capable of sustaining sector growth.
Abu Dhabi Airports’ Acting CEO Ahmed Jumaa Al Shamsi said the company is committed to using the fair as a platform to equip Emirati talent with skills to drive innovation across its facilities.
Major aviation players, including Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Abu Dhabi Airports and Dubai Airports, are taking part in the fair, offering training programmes and long-term career opportunities for UAE nationals.
Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves said the national carrier is looking for “the brightest minds” and that its participation reflects a commitment to attracting Emirati talent through dedicated programmes for UAE nationals.
flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith noted that the airline has more than 6,700 employees, including nearly 1,400 pilots and over 650 engineers, and will continue investing in people as the industry grows.
Sanad’s Managing Director and Group CEO, Mansoor Janahi, said the Abu Dhabi-based MRO group plans to hire more than 1,000 professionals over the next three years across its operations in Abu Dhabi and at its new GTF engine MRO centre in Al Ain, with a strong focus on recruiting and advancing Emirati talent.
Dubai Airports’ Chief People Officer Meshari Al Bannai described the fair as a “powerful platform” to inspire future Emirati aviation professionals and to connect UAE talent with the roles the sector needs as it expands.
From the Emirates Group, Senior Vice President HR – Recruitment, Manal Al Soori, said the initiative sets a new benchmark for collaboration in the UAE aviation community and helps identify and nurture the next generation of travel and aviation experts.
