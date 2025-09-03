flydubai opens applications for Emirati aircraft technician roles

4-year apprenticeship offers UAE Nationals training to be certified aircraft technicians
Dubai: flydubai has opened applications for its Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering Apprenticeship, giving Emirati high school graduates a pathway to start careers in aviation.
The fully sponsored, four-year programme is part of the airline’s UAE National Development initiatives. It combines classroom learning with hands-on training to prepare young Emiratis to become certified aircraft technicians.
UAE Nationals aged 17 to 24
High school graduates who meet eligibility criteria
Up to four years of theoretical and practical training
Work with flydubai’s Maintenance and Engineering team on operational aircraft
An official logbook of progress throughout training
Eligibility to apply for the GCAA’s Aircraft Maintenance Engineer Licence (AMEL)
A chance to secure a role at flydubai as a certified Aircraft Technician
Nasser Binkherbash, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at flydubai, said the initiative builds local talent to meet the airline’s growth plans. “We remain committed to investing in the development of UAE National talent and creating opportunities for the next generation to build long-term careers in aviation,” he said.
The airline’s first batch of apprentices has already completed training. With the new intake, flydubai aims to expand its pool of homegrown engineers to support its growing fleet.
Applications for the programme open in September 2025 through the airline’s careers portal.
flydubai also runs other development initiatives for UAE Nationals, including pilot training, cadet programmes, and internships.
