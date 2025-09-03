flydubai opens applications for Emirati aircraft technician roles

The airline’s first batch of apprentices has already completed training. With the new intake, flydubai aims to expand its pool of homegrown engineers to support its growing fleet.

Nasser Binkherbash, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at flydubai, said the initiative builds local talent to meet the airline’s growth plans. “We remain committed to investing in the development of UAE National talent and creating opportunities for the next generation to build long-term careers in aviation,” he said.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.