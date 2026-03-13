UAE aviation sector shows strong recovery in flights

More than 1.4 million passengers served since early March, GCAA reports
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has confirmed the gradual and strategic resumption of flight operations across the country’s airports, supported by high operational readiness and efficient air traffic management systems.
In a statement, the authority said the progressive return of flights reflects the resilience of the UAE’s aviation sector and its ability to maintain global connectivity while adapting to evolving operational conditions.
The GCAA noted that national airports and carriers continue to operate under carefully coordinated plans designed to ensure smooth air traffic flow and service continuity.
GCAA stressed that passenger and crew safety remains the foremost priority, with all operations being conducted in line with the highest international safety and security standards to guarantee reliable and secure travel.
The authority also called on travellers to verify their flight status and check the latest updates directly with their airlines before heading to the airport to ensure a smooth travel experience.
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The update comes as aviation officials highlighted the sector’s strong operational performance. According to official figures, UAE airspace recorded 7,839 flight movements and airports served around 1.4 million passengers since the beginning of March, while national carriers have recovered 44.6 per cent of their previous operating levels.
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the GCAA, said human safety remains the UAE’s absolute priority, noting that the aviation sector has managed the current phase responsibly while maintaining passenger safety and operational continuity.
Meanwhile, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, said the aviation sector continues to operate with high efficiency through an organised operational framework that takes into account evolving developments as well as safety and security requirements.