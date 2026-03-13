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UAE-India flights to get pricier: IndiGo to also add fuel charge from March 14

Jet fuel prices in the region have risen by more than 85%, airline says

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Oil prices have skyrocketed since the start of the war.
Oil prices have skyrocketed since the start of the war.
AFP

Dubai: India’s largest airline by market size, IndiGo, will introduce a fuel charge on domestic and international routes starting March 14. The airline has cited the additional charge due to a sharp rise in jet fuel prices linked to geopolitical issues in the Middle East.

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In a statement issued on Friday, the airline said the additional charge will apply to all new bookings made from 00:01 hours (12:01 am) on March 14.

The airline said the move follows a significant surge in fuel costs, with the International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s Jet Fuel Monitor indicating an 85+ per cent increase in fuel prices for the region.

“This measure is taken due to the significant surge in fuel prices following the ongoing geopolitical issues in the Middle East. IATA’s Jet Fuel Monitor indicates an 85+ per cent increase in fuel prices for the region.”

The airline noted that aviation turbine fuel accounts for a major portion of its operating costs, and the recent price increase will affect its expenses and network operations.

“Aviation Turbine Fuel represents a significant share of airlines’ operating costs. This sudden and steep increase will have a material impact on all airlines’ costs and network, including IndiGo’s,” it said in a statement.

IndiGo has been operating special flights between India and the UAE since the conflict broke out on February 28.

Why is this happening?

According to the airline, fully offsetting the impact of rising fuel costs would require a substantial increase in fares, but it has instead introduced a smaller fuel charge.

“While offsetting the entire impact of this fuel price surge requires a very substantial adjustment to fares, IndiGo has introduced a relatively smaller amount as a Fuel Charge, keeping in mind the consequential burden on customers.”

Airlines across Asia have raised ticket prices and introduced fuel surcharges after turmoil in the global oil market pushed jet fuel costs higher and disrupted key flight routes. In contrast, UAE airlines, which have also been affected by the crisis, have not introduced additional charges for passengers so far.

Fuel charge by route

Under the new structure, ticket prices will include an additional fuel charge per sector depending on the route. Here are the new rates.*

  • Within domestic India: ₹425 (Dh17.2)

  • Indian Subcontinent: ₹425 (Dh17.2)

  • Middle East: ₹900 (Dh36.5)

  • South East Asia and China: ₹1,800 (Dh73)

  • Africa and West Asia: ₹1,800 (Dh73)

  • Europe: ₹2,300 (Dh 93)

*Rates are indicative of current exchange rates.

The airline apologised for the additional cost and said the charge reflects a sudden shift in the operating environment.

“IndiGo regrets the inconvenience resulting from this additional charge and reiterates that the measure has been driven by a sudden and substantial change in the operating environment. IndiGo will continue to monitor the situation and make relevant adjustments as and when appropriate,” it said.

Airlines adding fuel surcharge

Air India and its subsidiary, Air India Express, announced a phased introduction of fuel surcharges on both domestic and international flights starting March 12.

The new charges include a Rs399 surcharge on domestic and regional routes, while international surcharges will vary by destination. Flights to Southeast Asia will see surcharges rise to $60, while flights to Africa will increase to $90.

Long-haul routes will face the biggest increases from March 18, with surcharges climbing to $125 for Europe and $200 for North America and Australia.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Airlines has also raised fuel surcharges on several routes, including a 35 per cent increase on flights to destinations such as the Maldives, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Higher fares are also being driven by strong travel demand, as some passengers adjust their routes away from the Middle East. Australia’s Qantas has said it will increase international ticket prices by about 5 per cent on average after jet fuel prices rose sharply in recent weeks.

Crude oil prices were heading for another weekly gain on Friday, despite a brief dip after the announcement of a 30-day sanctions waiver on Russian crude stranded on tankers, as the Trump administration moves to ease tightening global supplies.

Oil prices have skyrocketed since the start of the war. At the time of writing, Brent Crude was trading at $99.94 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate stood at $93.47 per barrel. Both benchmarks were slightly lower than Thursday’s close but remained higher than levels at the start of the week. Murban Crude was priced at $112.93.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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UAE TravelIndia UAE travelUS-Israel-Iran war

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