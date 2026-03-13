UAE-India flights to get pricier: IndiGo to also add fuel charge from March 14

Airlines across Asia have raised ticket prices and introduced fuel surcharges after turmoil in the global oil market pushed jet fuel costs higher and disrupted key flight routes. In contrast, UAE airlines, which have also been affected by the crisis, have not introduced additional charges for passengers so far.

“IndiGo regrets the inconvenience resulting from this additional charge and reiterates that the measure has been driven by a sudden and substantial change in the operating environment. IndiGo will continue to monitor the situation and make relevant adjustments as and when appropriate,” it said.

Oil prices have skyrocketed since the start of the war. At the time of writing, Brent Crude was trading at $99.94 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate stood at $93.47 per barrel. Both benchmarks were slightly lower than Thursday’s close but remained higher than levels at the start of the week. Murban Crude was priced at $112.93.

Higher fares are also being driven by strong travel demand, as some passengers adjust their routes away from the Middle East. Australia’s Qantas has said it will increase international ticket prices by about 5 per cent on average after jet fuel prices rose sharply in recent weeks.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.