On passenger demand, Neves said Abu Dhabi is well on track for recovery by June. "Foreign investors want to come to Abu Dhabi, and they want to tell Abu Dhabi, I'm here with you," said Neves on recovering corporate travel.

Etihad itself had expected to make around $1 billion in net profit this year before the conflict escalated. “The January and February results were pointing to $1 billion in net profit,” Neves said. When asked how Etihad expects to perform this year, “Maybe we break even. I don’t know, it’s too early to tell.”

The airline is looking at additional aircraft acquisitions in double-digit numbers as it expands its fleet and network strategy. “We’re going to double the bet,” he said. “We’re going to do whatever we can to accelerate.”

The airline’s chief executive, Antonoaldo Neves, told Gulf News on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Rio de Janeiro, that the carrier remains committed to aggressive growth plans despite the disruption caused by the war and surging fuel prices across the region. “We’re buying planes,” Neves said. “A lot.”

“We discussed it a lot with GCAA, ATC and everyone in the ecosystem,” he said. After an initial phase focused on passenger care and operational stability, Etihad moved into a transition phase where it slowly added flights back into the market.

“There was a spike,” Neves said, referring to the surge in demand at the airline’s contact centre. He added that the airline activated backup systems after an outage linked to Amazon Web Services. “We had zero downtime of contact centre.”

He added that the airline expects revenues to recover by August if conditions remain stable. Still, Neves acknowledged that bookings remain volatile depending on regional tensions and headlines. “It’s going to be volatile, but it’s about the trajectory,” he said.

Before the conflict, load factors had been around 88 per cent. Load factors measure how full an airline’s flights are, calculated by comparing the number of seats filled by passengers against the total number of seats available.

“Corporate travel into Abu Dhabi is at the same level as before,” he said. He noted that some multinational companies are still maintaining internal travel advisories for the region, slowing recovery in connecting corporate traffic.

“The traffic flow from India to the US and vice versa via the Middle East in our airline is bigger than ever before,” he said. The airline recently increased Chicago flights to double daily services.

He said intense competition in the Middle East makes it harder for airlines to fully pass those costs onto passengers through fare increases. “We have much more competition in the Middle East than we have in the US,” he said.

He added that the airline may suspend dividend payments this year to preserve cash for expansion and operations during the downturn. “If I had to bet, I would bet that doesn’t make sense this year,” he said, referring to dividends.

Neves said Etihad is investing around $2 billion annually in new aircraft as it builds for long-term expansion. “I don’t want to take more debt to finance my growth,” he said.

“We’re going to multiply China by five in one year,” Neves said. The expansion had already been under planning before the conflict started, but the airline has now accelerated parts of the strategy.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.