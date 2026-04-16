“Aviation as the patient is walking, but the storm just changed the forecast,” said Linus Benjamin Bauer, Founder & Global Managing Partner of BAA and Partners, describing an industry that had largely moved beyond the pandemic recovery phase before fresh conflict disrupted momentum.

Before the latest regional conflict, Middle East airlines had been forecast to post the world’s highest profitability margins in 2026, with IATA projecting net margins of 9.3 per cent and profit per passenger of $28.60. “Nearly 780 aircraft on order. A $35 billion airport expansion in Dubai,” said Bauer.

The pandemic recovery cycle is effectively over, according to Sergey Glinyanov, senior analyst at Freedom Broker, who says the industry is now in expansion mode - but geopolitical instability has replaced Covid as the central risk.

For now, that means the next few months will be less about rapid recovery and more about endurance: airlines staying flexible, protecting margins, and waiting for geopolitical skies to clear.

“Demand alone will not drive the next phase of growth in Middle East aviation. This will be anchored on how effectively the industry anticipates, prices, and manages risk in an increasingly uncertain environment,” he explained.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.