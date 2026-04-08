He pointed to oil market expectations that crude prices could fall below $80 by the end of the year, suggesting the current spike may ease over time. The IATA chief is soon set to take over as CEO of India's IndiGo.

Capacity reductions are not just about cost control. Walsh explained that airlines are also cutting flights to manage the risk of jet fuel shortages, particularly in Asia, where supply has been most affected.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.