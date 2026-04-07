With Brent crude prices up sharply since the crisis began, demand destruction has started — but not enough to fully close the supply gap. This is pushing the market towards rationing, which could severely impact airline operations.

“Air travel is more discretionary than road freight or household energy use, and fuel surcharges pass through to ticket prices quickly. That makes aviation one of the first areas where demand is cut through price, particularly for leisure travel,” she wrote in a research briefing – a prolonged Iran War would lead to severe fuel shortages.

According to Bridget Payne, Head of Energy Forecasting at Oxford Economics, around 10 million barrels per day of oil supply has been removed from global markets, creating a shortfall that is increasingly difficult to offset. And jet fuel is emerging as one of the most affected segments of the energy market.

AirAsia X said it has raised fuel surcharges by about 20 per cent. Fare levels have gone up between 31 per cent and 40 per cent. AirAsia X also expects to cut some flights on routes where fuel costs can no longer be covered.

Short-haul flights are now limited to 2,000 litres of fuel per aircraft — an amount that provides less than one hour of flying time for aircraft such as Boeing 737s or Airbus A320s.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.