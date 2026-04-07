GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Jet fuel crisis deepens: Airlines cancel flights, raise fares as global supply tightens

Fuel shortages trigger cancellations, fare hikes as Europe braces for disruption

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
If the disruption persists, the aviation sector could face deeper cuts, higher fares and widespread cancellations, especially heading into the peak summer travel season.
If the disruption persists, the aviation sector could face deeper cuts, higher fares and widespread cancellations, especially heading into the peak summer travel season.
Bloomberg

Dubai: Airlines across Europe and other international markets are cancelling flights, raising fares and cutting routes as a worsening jet fuel crisis begins to disrupt global aviation.

The crisis is being driven by a sharp drop in oil supply linked to the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran, which has significantly impacted flows through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical route for global energy shipments.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

According to Bridget Payne, Head of Energy Forecasting at Oxford Economics, around 10 million barrels per day of oil supply has been removed from global markets, creating a shortfall that is increasingly difficult to offset. And jet fuel is emerging as one of the most affected segments of the energy market.

Bridget said that aviation demand is more sensitive to price increases compared to other sectors, as air travel is largely discretionary and fuel costs are quickly passed on to passengers through ticket prices.

“Air travel is more discretionary than road freight or household energy use, and fuel surcharges pass through to ticket prices quickly. That makes aviation one of the first areas where demand is cut through price, particularly for leisure travel,” she wrote in a research briefing – a prolonged Iran War would lead to severe fuel shortages.

With Brent crude prices up sharply since the crisis began, demand destruction has started — but not enough to fully close the supply gap. This is pushing the market towards rationing, which could severely impact airline operations.

Fare hikes and cancellations

Several major carriers have already begun adjusting operations, Reuters reported.

Air France-KLM, Cathay Pacific, Thai Airways, SAS and United Airlines have increased fares, added fuel surcharges or cut routes. Cathay Pacific raised fuel surcharges by 34 per cent from April 1.

Thai Airways flagged fare increases of 10 per cent to 15 per cent. SAS, Scandinavian Airline Systems, plans to cancel around 1,000 flights in April.

AirAsia X said it has raised fuel surcharges by about 20 per cent. Fare levels have gone up between 31 per cent and 40 per cent. AirAsia X also expects to cut some flights on routes where fuel costs can no longer be covered.

European airports impose fuel restrictions

The situation is already translating into operational constraints on the ground in Europe.

Four northern Italian airports — Milan Linate, Bologna, Venice and Treviso — have introduced jet fuel restrictions due to shrinking supplies.

Priority is being given to medical and emergency flights, state operations, and long-haul flights exceeding three hours.

Short-haul flights are now limited to 2,000 litres of fuel per aircraft — an amount that provides less than one hour of flying time for aircraft such as Boeing 737s or Airbus A320s.

This effectively restricts certain domestic routes unless aircraft refuel elsewhere.

Summer travel at risk if crisis persists

Airlines are increasingly warning that the situation could worsen if disruptions continue.

  • Ryanair said it may reduce routes and warned summer flights could be at risk

  • Lufthansa is preparing contingency plans and could ground up to 40 aircraft

  • United Airlines plans to cut unprofitable routes over the next two quarters

  • Air New Zealand will reduce flights by about 5 per cent from May

  • Vietnam Airlines and other regional carriers are scaling back operations

Ryanair’s CEO, Michael Kevin O'Leary, said supply disruptions in Europe could begin as early as May if the conflict continues.

Rising costs ripple across global aviation

The financial impact on airlines is significant. United Airlines’ CEO said current fuel prices could add an extra $11 billion in annual costs — more than double the airline’s best-ever yearly profit.

Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines has scrapped passenger discounts and scaled back operations as part of cost-control measures.

What happens next?

The International Energy Agency has warned that oil supply losses could accelerate in the coming weeks, with shortages of jet fuel and diesel expected to spread from Asia to Europe by April or May.

Analysts say that while strategic reserves and inventories are currently cushioning the impact, these buffers are limited.

If the disruption persists, the aviation sector — already one of the most exposed to fuel price shocks — could face deeper cuts, higher fares and widespread cancellations, especially heading into the peak summer travel season.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Flights to the UAE will be capped at 16 per week, while services to other Gulf countries — except Saudi Arabia — will remain suspended until the end of April, the spokesperson said.

PIA cuts and suspends flights as fuel costs soar

1m read
Rising jet fuel prices amid ongoing airspace disruptions continue to push airfares higher and reshape global travel patterns.

Why UAE airfares are soaring amid jet fuel price surge

4m read
The Philippine Airlines recognizes that global supply conditions remain dynamic

Philippine Airlines assures sufficient jet fuel supply

2m read
Stay informed with essential UAE updates covering travel, fuel, security and more.

US‑Israel war with Iran Day 25: What you need to know

2m read