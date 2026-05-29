Willie Walsh, the Director General of IATA, said, “The cost of jet fuel more than doubled in April, which is pushing airfares up. Forward schedule data is showing a reduced offering in the coming months, indicating that airlines are balancing high fuel costs and weaker demand".

The biggest threat to your summer travel budget is the skyrocketing cost of operating an aircraft. The disruption to global trade and oil supplies has sent jet fuel prices surging by an eye-watering 121.1 per cent year-on-year in April, alongside a 77.7 per cent increase in crude oil prices, according to the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) April passenger and cargo performance reports.

Despite the sting of higher airfares, the operational chaos that defined the early spring is largely over for UAE travellers. On May 2, the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority officially lifted all temporary precautionary measures, allowing for the full resumption of air traffic operations.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.