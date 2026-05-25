UAE Eid Al Adha travel: Is it still possible to book a last-minute flight out?

Dubai: If you have only just realised that the Eid Al Adha holidays stretch all the way until Sunday, there may still be time to plan a quick escape — if you are willing to pay for it.

But there are still some holiday packages available through UAE travel operators and airlines that bundle flights and hotel stays together, making a quick trip out of the UAE possible in some cases. Here are some of the best options out there:

For travellers looking for a quick Central Asian getaway, Uzbekistan is one of the more affordable last-minute Eid options still on offer. Packages start from Dh1,097 per month in four instalments, including direct Flydubai flights from Dubai, a three-night hotel stay in Tashkent with breakfast, and a mountains and lake tour with lunch.

For travellers looking for a classic tropical Eid getaway, the Maldives remains one of the more premium last-minute options available. A package priced at Dh1,515 in four interest-free instalments — with a total cost of Dh5,799 — includes direct Air Arabia flights from Sharjah, resort accommodation, speedboat transfers and travel insurance.

Holiday Factory is offering a mountain-focused Azerbaijan package that combines Baku and Shahdag, aimed at travellers seeking a cooler-weather break. The four-night package, running from May 28 to June 1, is priced at Dh1,097 a month in four payments, down from an original price of Dh4,199, and includes direct Air Arabia flights from Sharjah.

For UAE residents who left their Eid travel planning until the last minute, the biggest challenge may still be airfare prices. But bundled holiday deals from airlines and tour operators suggest that a quick getaway is still possible — particularly for travellers willing to choose package deals instead of booking flights and hotels separately.

AlUla has emerged as one of Saudi Arabia’s best-known tourism destinations, drawing visitors with its dramatic desert landscapes, heritage attractions and landmarks such as Hegra, Elephant Rock, Dadan and Jabal Hikmah. The package is aimed at travellers looking for a more premium Eid getaway with sightseeing included.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.