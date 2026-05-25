UAE Eid Al Adha travel: Is it still possible to book a last-minute flight out?

Late Eid planners can still find holiday packages for regional getaways
Dubai: If you have only just realised that the Eid Al Adha holidays stretch all the way until Sunday, there may still be time to plan a quick escape — if you are willing to pay for it.
One of the biggest barriers for last-minute travellers this Eid is soaring airfares, with flight ticket prices typically rising sharply as peak holiday periods approach. That often puts spontaneous travel plans out of reach.
But there are still some holiday packages available through UAE travel operators and airlines that bundle flights and hotel stays together, making a quick trip out of the UAE possible in some cases. Here are some of the best options out there:
For travellers looking for a quick Central Asian getaway, Uzbekistan is one of the more affordable last-minute Eid options still on offer. Packages start from Dh1,097 per month in four instalments, including direct Flydubai flights from Dubai, a three-night hotel stay in Tashkent with breakfast, and a mountains and lake tour with lunch.
Uzbekistan has become increasingly popular with UAE travellers for its mix of Silk Road history, bustling bazaars and scenic mountain landscapes. Tashkent, the capital, combines historic landmarks with modern city life, making it a relatively easy short-break option for those looking for a quick Eid escape.
Quick take:
Price: Dh1,097 per month in four instalments with Tabby
Direct flights from Dubai with flydubai
3-night hotel stay in Tashkent with breakfast
Mountains and lake tour with lunch
Tashkent offers travellers a mix of historic landmarks and modern city life, while Uzbekistan more broadly is known for its rich Silk Road heritage, colourful markets and easy access to scenic mountain landscapes — making it a relatively affordable short-break option for UAE residents looking for a last-minute Eid escape.
For travellers looking for a classic tropical Eid getaway, the Maldives remains one of the more premium last-minute options available. A package priced at Dh1,515 in four interest-free instalments — with a total cost of Dh5,799 — includes direct Air Arabia flights from Sharjah, resort accommodation, speedboat transfers and travel insurance.
Known for its turquoise lagoons, white-sand beaches and luxury island resorts, the Maldives remains a favourite short-haul holiday destination for UAE residents, especially for those looking for an all-inclusive beach break during the Eid holidays.
Quick take:
Price: Dh1,515 in four interest-free instalments; total package price: Dh5,799
Direct flights from Sharjah with Air Arabia
Return speedboat transfers
Travel insurance of Schengen standard
Holiday Factory is offering a mountain-focused Azerbaijan package that combines Baku and Shahdag, aimed at travellers seeking a cooler-weather break. The four-night package, running from May 28 to June 1, is priced at Dh1,097 a month in four payments, down from an original price of Dh4,199, and includes direct Air Arabia flights from Sharjah.
Azerbaijan has become a popular Eid destination for UAE travellers because of its mix of city attractions and mountain retreats. Baku offers waterfront city life and historic districts, while Shahdag provides a scenic mountain escape for those looking for cooler temperatures.
Quick take:
4-night stay
Direct flights from Sharjah with Air Arabia
Price: Dh1,097 a month in four payments; original price: Dh4,199
Tbilisi city tour with cable car ride and traditional dinner
For travellers with a bigger holiday budget, Musafir.com is offering an AlUla package from Dh6,599 per person on a double or triple-sharing basis, including flights, a three-night stay in a five-star hotel, airport transfers, sightseeing tours and a Saudi visa.
AlUla has emerged as one of Saudi Arabia’s best-known tourism destinations, drawing visitors with its dramatic desert landscapes, heritage attractions and landmarks such as Hegra, Elephant Rock, Dadan and Jabal Hikmah. The package is aimed at travellers looking for a more premium Eid getaway with sightseeing included.
Quick take:
Three nights’ accommodation in a 5-star hotel
Arrival and departure airport transfers
Dadan & Jabal Hikmah tour, Hegra experience
Elephant Rock tour
Saudi visa
Prices:
Double/triple sharing: Dh6,599 per person
Single occupancy: Dh9,899
Child with extra bed: Dh6,099
Child sharing: Dh5,799
Infant: Dh699
For UAE residents who left their Eid travel planning until the last minute, the biggest challenge may still be airfare prices. But bundled holiday deals from airlines and tour operators suggest that a quick getaway is still possible — particularly for travellers willing to choose package deals instead of booking flights and hotels separately.