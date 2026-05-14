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Eid Al Adha 2026: Maldives, Greece, Thailand top UAE travel bookings

Dubai leads UAE staycations as Maldives and Greece bookings climb for Eid break

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Pictured above Kandima Maldives.
Pictured above Kandima Maldives.
dnata

Dubai: UAE residents are increasingly choosing overseas holidays over local staycations for the Eid Al Adha break, with destinations such as the Maldives, Thailand, Greece, France and Mauritius emerging among the most booked locations, according to dnata Travel.

Island destinations in the Indian Ocean continue to attract strong demand, particularly the Maldives, Phuket in Thailand and Mauritius.

dnata Travel said these locations remain popular because of favourable weather and competitive holiday offers during the Eid break.

European destinations are also seeing growing interest. Greece, including Athens and several islands, is gaining momentum alongside France as UAE travellers look for holidays that combine relaxation, culture and multi-stop itineraries.

The trend comes as travellers continue to face higher airfares during peak holiday periods, particularly on popular leisure routes to Europe and island destinations.

Travel within Dubai

Within the UAE, Dubai accounts for around 70 per cent of all staycation bookings. dnata Travel said demand is being supported by competitive hotel rates across the city.

Abu Dhabi is drawing visitors looking for entertainment and cultural experiences, while Ras Al Khaimah is seeing increased interest from travellers seeking more affordable all-inclusive resort stays, particularly around Al Marjan Island.

Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, said: “Eid al-Adha continues to prove a popular travel period for UAE residents, and this year we’re seeing clear demand for international travel, with customers looking to maximise the longer break through well-planned, multi-stop itineraries, and premium experiences.”

She said “At the same time, value remains front of mind without compromising the overall experience, reflected in a rise in premium economy bookings and strong demand for competitive offers.

“As UAE traveller focus on the ever-popular Indian Ocean islands, Thailand, and Europe continues, residents are increasingly open to emerging and alternative destinations. Interest is rising in locations such as Sarajevo, Bodrum, and lesser-discovered Greek islands, as well as more curated, experience-led itineraries.”

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How much does it cost?

The company also released several Eid holiday packages currently available for travellers departing from the UAE.

These include a three-night stay in Sri Lanka at the Sheraton Kosgoda Turtle Beach Resort from Dh2,810 per person, including flights and breakfast.

In Thailand, a three-night stay at Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket starts from Dh4,755 per adult with breakfast and return flights included.

Mauritius packages start from Dh6,270 per adult for a three-night stay at The Westin Mauritius Turtle Bay Resort & Spa.

For the Maldives, dnata Travel is offering a three-night stay at Kandima Maldives from Dh7,595 per adult, including flights and seaplane transfers.

Meanwhile, Seychelles packages start from Dh7,815 per person for a stay at Canopy by Hilton Seychelles.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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