Dubai leads UAE staycations as Maldives and Greece bookings climb for Eid break
Dubai: UAE residents are increasingly choosing overseas holidays over local staycations for the Eid Al Adha break, with destinations such as the Maldives, Thailand, Greece, France and Mauritius emerging among the most booked locations, according to dnata Travel.
The travel company, an Emirates Group company, said international trips account for 72 per cent of bookings for the upcoming holiday period, while UAE staycations make up the remaining 28 per cent.
Island destinations in the Indian Ocean continue to attract strong demand, particularly the Maldives, Phuket in Thailand and Mauritius.
dnata Travel said these locations remain popular because of favourable weather and competitive holiday offers during the Eid break.
European destinations are also seeing growing interest. Greece, including Athens and several islands, is gaining momentum alongside France as UAE travellers look for holidays that combine relaxation, culture and multi-stop itineraries.
The trend comes as travellers continue to face higher airfares during peak holiday periods, particularly on popular leisure routes to Europe and island destinations.
Within the UAE, Dubai accounts for around 70 per cent of all staycation bookings. dnata Travel said demand is being supported by competitive hotel rates across the city.
Abu Dhabi is drawing visitors looking for entertainment and cultural experiences, while Ras Al Khaimah is seeing increased interest from travellers seeking more affordable all-inclusive resort stays, particularly around Al Marjan Island.
Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, said: “Eid al-Adha continues to prove a popular travel period for UAE residents, and this year we’re seeing clear demand for international travel, with customers looking to maximise the longer break through well-planned, multi-stop itineraries, and premium experiences.”
She said “At the same time, value remains front of mind without compromising the overall experience, reflected in a rise in premium economy bookings and strong demand for competitive offers.
“As UAE traveller focus on the ever-popular Indian Ocean islands, Thailand, and Europe continues, residents are increasingly open to emerging and alternative destinations. Interest is rising in locations such as Sarajevo, Bodrum, and lesser-discovered Greek islands, as well as more curated, experience-led itineraries.”
The company also released several Eid holiday packages currently available for travellers departing from the UAE.
These include a three-night stay in Sri Lanka at the Sheraton Kosgoda Turtle Beach Resort from Dh2,810 per person, including flights and breakfast.
In Thailand, a three-night stay at Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket starts from Dh4,755 per adult with breakfast and return flights included.
Mauritius packages start from Dh6,270 per adult for a three-night stay at The Westin Mauritius Turtle Bay Resort & Spa.
For the Maldives, dnata Travel is offering a three-night stay at Kandima Maldives from Dh7,595 per adult, including flights and seaplane transfers.
Meanwhile, Seychelles packages start from Dh7,815 per person for a stay at Canopy by Hilton Seychelles.