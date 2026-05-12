Top e-visa travel list for Indian travellers as passport update shifts rankings in May

Despite rank drop to 78th, Indians retain broad access via visa-free, VOA & e-visa routes
India’s passport has slipped to 78th position in the latest Henley Passport Index (May update), marking a minor shift in global mobility rankings even as access to visa-friendly destinations remains largely stable.
In the latest standings, India shares the 78th rank with Burkina Faso, Cuba and Senegal, highlighting how closely clustered mid-tier passports are in the global index.
Burkina Faso – 78th
Cuba – 78th
India – 78th
Senegal – 78th
Indian passport holders can currently access 56 destinations through simplified entry systems, including visa-free travel, visa-on-arrival (VOA) and Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) routes.
Visa-Free: 30 countries
Visa-on-Arrival (VOA): 23 countries
Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA): 3 countries
Even as rankings shift, e-visa systems continue to expand travel convenience, allowing pre-travel digital approvals across multiple regions.
Africa offers one of the most extensive e-visa networks, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Uganda, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia and Morocco, supporting tourism and business travel through online approvals.
Asia continues to lead in regional connectivity with e-visa access in United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, making short-term travel faster and more streamlined.
Countries such as Türkiye, Albania, Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia and Armenia offer e-visa or electronic travel authorisation systems, supporting smoother entry procedures for international visitors.
Across the Americas, destinations including Colombia, Bolivia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Suriname, Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla and The Bahamas provide e-visa or online entry facilities, strengthening tourism access across the region.
Planning to travel? Here is the complete list of e-visa destinations for Indian passport holders.
Albania
Anguilla
Antigua and Barbuda
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Benin
Bolivia
Botswana
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
Colombia
Congo (Dem. Rep.)
Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
Cuba
Equatorial Guinea
Gabon
Georgia
Guinea
Hong Kong (SAR China)
Kyrgyzstan
Malawi
Mauritania
Mauritius
Moldova
Morocco
Namibia
Nicaragua
Nigeria
Oman
Sao Tome and Principe
Singapore
Somalia
South Africa
South Sudan
St. Helena
Suriname
Syria
Tajikistan
The Bahamas
Togo
Tureky
Uganda
Ukraine
United Kingdom
Uzbekistan
Vietnam
Zambia
While passport rankings continue to fluctuate based on global policy changes, e-visa systems are helping maintain steady travel opportunities. For Indian travellers, digital entry routes remain a key driver of easier international mobility despite shifts in global rankings.