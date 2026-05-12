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Top e-visa travel list for Indian travellers as passport update shifts rankings in May

Despite rank drop to 78th, Indians retain broad access via visa-free, VOA & e-visa routes

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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India’s passport slips to 78th, but 56 destinations remain within easy reach
India’s passport slips to 78th, but 56 destinations remain within easy reach
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India’s passport has slipped to 78th position in the latest Henley Passport Index (May update), marking a minor shift in global mobility rankings even as access to visa-friendly destinations remains largely stable.

In the latest standings, India shares the 78th rank with Burkina Faso, Cuba and Senegal, highlighting how closely clustered mid-tier passports are in the global index.

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India in the 78th rank group

  • Burkina Faso – 78th

  • Cuba – 78th

  • India – 78th

  • Senegal – 78th

56 destinations open for Indian travellers

Indian passport holders can currently access 56 destinations through simplified entry systems, including visa-free travel, visa-on-arrival (VOA) and Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) routes.

Visa access breakdown

  • Visa-Free: 30 countries

  • Visa-on-Arrival (VOA): 23 countries

  • Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA): 3 countries  

Top e-visa travel list for Indian travellers

Even as rankings shift, e-visa systems continue to expand travel convenience, allowing pre-travel digital approvals across multiple regions.

Africa: Widest e-visa network

Africa offers one of the most extensive e-visa networks, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Uganda, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia and Morocco, supporting tourism and business travel through online approvals. 

Asia: Key digital travel hubs

Asia continues to lead in regional connectivity with e-visa access in United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, making short-term travel faster and more streamlined.

Europe and nearby regions

Countries such as Türkiye, Albania, Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia and Armenia offer e-visa or electronic travel authorisation systems, supporting smoother entry procedures for international visitors.

Americas and Caribbean

Across the Americas, destinations including Colombia, Bolivia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Suriname, Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla and The Bahamas provide e-visa or online entry facilities, strengthening tourism access across the region.

Planning to travel? Here is the complete list of e-visa destinations for Indian passport holders.

  1. Albania

  2. Anguilla

  3. Antigua and Barbuda

  4. Armenia

  5. Azerbaijan

  6. Bahrain

  7. Bangladesh

  8. Benin

  9. Bolivia

  10. Botswana

  11. Burkina Faso

  12. Cameroon

  13. Colombia

  14. Congo (Dem. Rep.)

  15. Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

  16. Cuba

  17. Equatorial Guinea

  18. Gabon

  19. Georgia

  20. Guinea

  21. Hong Kong (SAR China)

  22. Kyrgyzstan

  23. Malawi

  24. Mauritania

  25. Mauritius

  26. Moldova

  27. Morocco

  28. Namibia

  29. Nicaragua

  30. Nigeria

  31. Oman

  32. Sao Tome and Principe

  33. Singapore

  34. Somalia

  35. South Africa

  36. South Sudan

  37. St. Helena

  38. Suriname

  39. Syria

  40. Tajikistan

  41. The Bahamas

  42. Togo

  43. Tureky

  44. Uganda

  45. Ukraine

  46. United Kingdom

  47. Uzbekistan

  48. Vietnam

  49. Zambia

Travel outlook

While passport rankings continue to fluctuate based on global policy changes, e-visa systems are helping maintain steady travel opportunities. For Indian travellers, digital entry routes remain a key driver of easier international mobility despite shifts in global rankings.

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