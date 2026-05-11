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Major update for Indian passport holders: See full list of visa-free destinations in May ranking

Indian passport slips to 78th, but 56 destinations stay visa-free or easy entry

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Indian travellers eye 56 visa-free, visa-on-arrival and ETA destinations this May
Indian travellers eye 56 visa-free, visa-on-arrival and ETA destinations this May
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India’s passport has slipped to 78th position in the latest Henley Passport Index, coming just as Eid holiday travel planning gathers pace across India.

Despite the slight dip from 75th earlier this year, Indian travellers continue to enjoy access to 56 global destinations through visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival (VOA) and electronic travel authorisation (ETA) routes, keeping short-haul festive getaways firmly within reach this season.

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The change is linked to ongoing recalibrations in global visa policies, rather than any major alteration in India’s bilateral travel agreements. Earlier in February 2026, India briefly rose to 75th place, underscoring how frequently passport rankings adjust based on international mobility updates.

In the latest standings, India shares the 78th position with Burkina Faso, Cuba and Senegal, highlighting how closely grouped many mid-tier passports are within the global index.

India moves up despite global ranking shifts

The Henley Passport Index shows India gaining 10 places overall, even as the number of accessible destinations fluctuated over recent months.

  • 2025: Peak access of 57 destinations

    January 2026: Access to 55 countries

  • February 2026: Increased to 56 countries after The Gambia was added

In the May update, India’s visa-access profile remains broadly stable overall, even as rankings fluctuate in the latest Henley Passport Index.

Officials note that such fluctuations often reflect policy changes by partner countries, rather than a structural shift in India’s passport strength.

Despite the minor drop in total destinations compared with last year, India’s ranking improved due to larger declines in other countries’ scores. The index measures relative global mobility, not only absolute visa access.

The variations highlight ongoing global visa policy adjustments rather than a consistent downward trend.

Seasonal travel boost ahead of Eid and holidays

The update comes as Eid holiday travel planning gains momentum, with Indian travellers increasingly focusing on short-haul, visa-friendly international destinations. Demand is rising for quick getaways that offer smooth entry processes and minimal documentation requirements.

With the festive break approaching, interest remains strong in destinations offering visa-on-arrival, visa-free entry or electronic travel authorisation (ETA), supporting easy regional travel across Asia, the Middle East and island destinations.

Where Indian travellers can go now

Indian citizens currently enjoy access to 56 destinations under visa-free, visa-on-arrival (VOA) and electronic travel authorisation (ETA) arrangements.

Access breakdown:

  • Visa-free: 30 countries

  • Visa-on-arrival: 23 countries

  • ETA: 3 destinations

Visa categories explained with full list

Visa-Free

Visa-free travel allows entry without any prior visa requirement, subject to standard immigration checks on arrival.

  • Angola, Barbados, Bhutan, British Virgin Islands, Cook Islands, Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kiribati, Macao (SAR China), Malaysia, Mauritius, Micronesia, Montserrat, Nepal, Niue, Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Thailand, The Gambia, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu

VOA (Visa on Arrival)

Visa on Arrival (VOA) is issued at the point of entry without prior application, usually at airports or border checkpoints.

  • Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Indonesia, Jordan, Laos, Madagascar, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Palau Islands, Qatar, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, St. Lucia, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Tuvalu, Zimbabwe

ETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation)

ETA is a pre-travel online approval that must be obtained before departure, without needing a traditional visa stamp.

  • Kenya, Seychelles, St. Kitts and Nevis

This provides continued flexibility for short-haul tourism, business travel and festive season trips, particularly across nearby regions.

Planning a trip this year? Here’s a look at all the visa-free and visa-on-arrival (VOA) destinations to add to your bucket list.

  1. Angola – Visa-Free

  2. Barbados – Visa-Free

  3. Bhutan – Visa-Free

  4. British Virgin Islands – Visa-Free

  5. Burundi – VOA

  6. Cambodia – VOA

  7. Cape Verde Islands – VOA

  8. Comoro Islands – VOA

  9. Cook Islands – Visa-Free

  10. Djibouti – VOA

  11. Dominica – Visa-Free

  12. Ethiopia – VOA

  13. Fiji – Visa-Free

  14. Grenada – Visa-Free

  15. Guinea-Bissau – VOA

  16. Haiti – Visa-Free

  17. Indonesia – VOA

  18. Jamaica – Visa-Free

  19. Jordan – VOA

  20. Kazakhstan – Visa-Free

  21. Kenya – ETA

  22. Kiribati – Visa-Free

  23. Laos – VOA

  24. Macao (SAR China) – Visa-Free

  25. Madagascar – VOA

  26. Malaysia – Visa-Free

  27. Maldives – VOA

  28. Marshall Islands – VOA

  29. Mauritius – Visa-Free

  30. Micronesia – Visa-Free

  31. Mongolia – VOA

  32. Montserrat – Visa-Free

  33. Mozambique – VOA

  34. Myanmar – VOA

  35. Nepal – Visa-Free

  36. Niue – Visa-Free

  37. Palau Islands – VOA

  38. Philippines – Visa-Free

  39. Qatar – VOA

  40. Rwanda – Visa-Free

  41. Samoa – VOA

  42. Senegal – Visa-Free

  43. Seychelles – Visa-Free (ETA)

  44. Sierra Leone - VOA

  45. Sri Lanka – VOA

  46. St. Kitts and Nevis – Visa-Free (ETA)

  47. St. Lucia – VOA

  48. St. Vincent and the Grenadines – Visa-Free

  49. Tanzania – VOA

  50. Thailand – Visa-Free

  51. The Gambia – Visa-Free

  52. Timor-Leste – VOA

  53. Trinidad and Tobago – Visa-Free

  54. Tuvalu – VOA

  55. Vanuatu – Visa-Free

  56. Zimbabwe – VOA

Why rankings move

The Henley Passport Index is based on access to 227 global destinations across 199 passports, using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Rankings change when countries adjust visa policies, making the system highly dynamic.

Global leaders in passport strength

At the top of the 2026 rankings:

  • Singapore leads with access to 192 destinations

  • Japan, South Korea and the UAE follow with 187

  • Several European countries including Germany, France and Spain remain in the top tier with 185+ destinations

  • The United States and United Kingdom continue to rank among the most powerful passports globally

India’s long-term mobility trend

India’s passport reached its peak rank of 71st in 2006. The current rise to 75th reflects a gradual recovery in global mobility, even amid periodic shifts in visa policies worldwide.

While the total number of visa-free destinations has seen small fluctuations, India’s upward movement in global ranking reflects relative improvement in travel strength compared to other countries.

The overall trend signals steady gains in international mobility for Indian travellers, even as global visa rules continue to evolve.

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