Major update for Indian passport holders: See full list of visa-free destinations in May ranking

Indian passport slips to 78th, but 56 destinations stay visa-free or easy entry
India’s passport has slipped to 78th position in the latest Henley Passport Index, coming just as Eid holiday travel planning gathers pace across India.
Despite the slight dip from 75th earlier this year, Indian travellers continue to enjoy access to 56 global destinations through visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival (VOA) and electronic travel authorisation (ETA) routes, keeping short-haul festive getaways firmly within reach this season.
The change is linked to ongoing recalibrations in global visa policies, rather than any major alteration in India’s bilateral travel agreements. Earlier in February 2026, India briefly rose to 75th place, underscoring how frequently passport rankings adjust based on international mobility updates.
In the latest standings, India shares the 78th position with Burkina Faso, Cuba and Senegal, highlighting how closely grouped many mid-tier passports are within the global index.
The Henley Passport Index shows India gaining 10 places overall, even as the number of accessible destinations fluctuated over recent months.
2025: Peak access of 57 destinations
January 2026: Access to 55 countries
February 2026: Increased to 56 countries after The Gambia was added
In the May update, India’s visa-access profile remains broadly stable overall, even as rankings fluctuate in the latest Henley Passport Index.
Officials note that such fluctuations often reflect policy changes by partner countries, rather than a structural shift in India’s passport strength.
Despite the minor drop in total destinations compared with last year, India’s ranking improved due to larger declines in other countries’ scores. The index measures relative global mobility, not only absolute visa access.
The variations highlight ongoing global visa policy adjustments rather than a consistent downward trend.
The update comes as Eid holiday travel planning gains momentum, with Indian travellers increasingly focusing on short-haul, visa-friendly international destinations. Demand is rising for quick getaways that offer smooth entry processes and minimal documentation requirements.
With the festive break approaching, interest remains strong in destinations offering visa-on-arrival, visa-free entry or electronic travel authorisation (ETA), supporting easy regional travel across Asia, the Middle East and island destinations.
Indian citizens currently enjoy access to 56 destinations under visa-free, visa-on-arrival (VOA) and electronic travel authorisation (ETA) arrangements.
Visa-free: 30 countries
Visa-on-arrival: 23 countries
ETA: 3 destinations
Visa-free travel allows entry without any prior visa requirement, subject to standard immigration checks on arrival.
Angola, Barbados, Bhutan, British Virgin Islands, Cook Islands, Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kiribati, Macao (SAR China), Malaysia, Mauritius, Micronesia, Montserrat, Nepal, Niue, Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Thailand, The Gambia, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu
Visa on Arrival (VOA) is issued at the point of entry without prior application, usually at airports or border checkpoints.
Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Indonesia, Jordan, Laos, Madagascar, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Palau Islands, Qatar, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, St. Lucia, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Tuvalu, Zimbabwe
ETA is a pre-travel online approval that must be obtained before departure, without needing a traditional visa stamp.
Kenya, Seychelles, St. Kitts and Nevis
This provides continued flexibility for short-haul tourism, business travel and festive season trips, particularly across nearby regions.
Planning a trip this year? Here’s a look at all the visa-free and visa-on-arrival (VOA) destinations to add to your bucket list.
Angola – Visa-Free
Barbados – Visa-Free
Bhutan – Visa-Free
British Virgin Islands – Visa-Free
Burundi – VOA
Cambodia – VOA
Cape Verde Islands – VOA
Comoro Islands – VOA
Cook Islands – Visa-Free
Djibouti – VOA
Dominica – Visa-Free
Ethiopia – VOA
Fiji – Visa-Free
Grenada – Visa-Free
Guinea-Bissau – VOA
Haiti – Visa-Free
Indonesia – VOA
Jamaica – Visa-Free
Jordan – VOA
Kazakhstan – Visa-Free
Kenya – ETA
Kiribati – Visa-Free
Laos – VOA
Macao (SAR China) – Visa-Free
Madagascar – VOA
Malaysia – Visa-Free
Maldives – VOA
Marshall Islands – VOA
Mauritius – Visa-Free
Micronesia – Visa-Free
Mongolia – VOA
Montserrat – Visa-Free
Mozambique – VOA
Myanmar – VOA
Nepal – Visa-Free
Niue – Visa-Free
Palau Islands – VOA
Philippines – Visa-Free
Qatar – VOA
Rwanda – Visa-Free
Samoa – VOA
Senegal – Visa-Free
Seychelles – Visa-Free (ETA)
Sierra Leone - VOA
Sri Lanka – VOA
St. Kitts and Nevis – Visa-Free (ETA)
St. Lucia – VOA
St. Vincent and the Grenadines – Visa-Free
Tanzania – VOA
Thailand – Visa-Free
The Gambia – Visa-Free
Timor-Leste – VOA
Trinidad and Tobago – Visa-Free
Tuvalu – VOA
Vanuatu – Visa-Free
Zimbabwe – VOA
The Henley Passport Index is based on access to 227 global destinations across 199 passports, using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Rankings change when countries adjust visa policies, making the system highly dynamic.
At the top of the 2026 rankings:
Singapore leads with access to 192 destinations
Japan, South Korea and the UAE follow with 187
Several European countries including Germany, France and Spain remain in the top tier with 185+ destinations
The United States and United Kingdom continue to rank among the most powerful passports globally
India’s passport reached its peak rank of 71st in 2006. The current rise to 75th reflects a gradual recovery in global mobility, even amid periodic shifts in visa policies worldwide.
While the total number of visa-free destinations has seen small fluctuations, India’s upward movement in global ranking reflects relative improvement in travel strength compared to other countries.
The overall trend signals steady gains in international mobility for Indian travellers, even as global visa rules continue to evolve.