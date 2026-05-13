Philippine passport gains momentum as new visa waivers expand travel options: From 80th to mid-60s

Diplomacy, new visa deals expand travel options for Filipino passport holders
Manila: The Philippine passport has shown modest but steady gains in global mobility rankings over the past eight years, according to a visa tracking site.
The Philippine passport has climbed from the low 70s and 80s in the early 2020s to its current position around 61st to 73rd (depending on the index), as the country secures incremental and reciprocal visa-free and visa-on-arrival deals — thanks to the work of the country's diplomats.
According to the Passport Index, the Philippine passport currently holds a mobility score of 78, granting access to 78 destinations through visa-free entry (37), visa on arrival (37), and electronic travel authorisation (4).
It ranks 61st in passport power with a world reach of 39%.
Henley Passport Index data, which uses International Air Transport Association (IATA) figures, places the Philippines around 73rd in early 2026 with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to approximately 64-67 destinations, an improvement from 79th in late 2025 and 73rd-75th in 2024.
Over the past eight years, the passport’s standing has fluctuated but trended upward from lows near 80th.
It ranked around 77th in 2022, improved to the mid-70s in 2023-2024, and has seen recent upticks amid new bilateral deals.
Earlier in the decade, it hovered in the high 60s to low 70s.
Recent improvements stem from sustained government diplomacy, including new or expanded visa waivers and easier entry policies with countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
Examples include extensions or new access in destinations like Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Taiwan, alongside broader regional pacts. klook.com
Agreements like the recent visa waiver pact with Paraguay during high-level visits underscore how strengthened foreign policy, tourism promotion, and economic cooperation translate into better mobility for Filipino travelers, overseas workers, and businesses.
Analysts note that such incremental advances reflect "reciprocity" negotiations, improved bilateral relations, and the Philippines’ growing economic profile, which enhance its leverage in talks.
However, the passport still trails many ASEAN neighbours, notably compared to Singapore, which ranks highlighting, which marks the need for continued reforms in security, digital governance, documentation standards, and diplomatic outreach.
As of early 2026, the Singapore passport is consistently ranked as the world's most powerful, providing visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 192 to 195 destinations.
It frequently tops the Henley Passport Index due to Singapore's strong global diplomatic relations.
With a population exceeding 116 million, enhanced passport power supports the millions of Overseas Filipino Workers and the tourism sector by reducing travel barriers.
Officials continue pursuing additional agreements to boost the country’s global standing further.
passportindex.org
The rankings underscore both progress and persistent challenges in an era where global mobility remains influenced by geopolitics, security concerns, and economic interdependence.
The Passport Index is the original interactive passport ranking tool in the world. Run by Arton Capital, it is the only real-time global ranking of the world’s passports, updated as frequently as new visa waivers and changes are implemented. It also allows visitors to compare passports side by side. Passport Index has launched a mobile application available on iOS.