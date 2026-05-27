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UAE remains among world’s top 10 FDI destinations in 2026

It also ranked second globally among emerging markets for third consecutive year

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE remains among world’s top 10 FDI destinations in 2026
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Dubai: The UAE retained its position as the world’s ninth most attractive destination for foreign direct investment in 2026, remaining among the top 10 global economies for attracting overseas capital, according to Kearney’s 2026 Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index.

The report showed the UAE recorded the highest level of economic optimism among all global markets, with a net optimism score of 42 per cent, ahead of Japan at 41per cent and Canada, Germany and Thailand at 39 per cent.

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The UAE also ranked second globally among emerging markets for the third consecutive year, behind China and ahead of Saudi Arabia, while Brazil and Mexico placed fourth and fifth respectively.

The US topped the global rankings, followed by Canada, Japan, China and Germany.

Kearney attributed the UAE’s strong performance to economic growth of 5.5% in 2025, continued efforts to reduce regulatory barriers for investors, and the launch of a $10 billion national investment fund supporting the country’s Investment Strategy 2031.

The report also cited ongoing infrastructure and technology development, along with a stable and flexible legislative environment, as key factors supporting investor confidence.

The survey was conducted in January 2026 and included 507 senior executives from global companies with annual revenues exceeding $500 million.

Kearney said rising geopolitical tensions were viewed by investors as the biggest risk facing the global economy over the next year, ahead of commodity price increases and political instability in developed economies.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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