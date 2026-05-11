Modi’s fuel-saving appeal gets strong industry backing in India

“We have to reduce our use of petrol and diesel,” Modi said, urging people in cities with metro rail systems to use public transport more often and consider carpooling whenever possible.

India imports a significant share of its crude oil requirements, making the country vulnerable to disruptions in global energy markets. Oil prices have surged since the US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s subsequent moves to tighten control around the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical energy shipping routes.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.