UAE strengthens lead as world’s most powerful passport in 2026

New Passport Index data shows Emiratis enjoy access to 182 global destinations
Montréal, Canada: New data released today by Arton Capital’s Passport Index shows that the United Arab Emirates has further strengthened its position as the holder of the world’s strongest passport, climbing to a total score of 182 — the highest ever recorded in the history of the index.
The UAE has held the top spot since 2018. The latest figures underline the country’s growing diplomatic and economic influence, with Emirati citizens now enjoying unprecedented access to international markets, business hubs and tourism destinations worldwide.
At a time when many countries are experiencing stagnation or declines in visa-free access, the UAE has continued pursuing an effective mobility strategy through sustained international engagement and bilateral agreements.
Since the launch of the UAE Passport Force Initiative by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2017, the Passport Index has worked closely with authorities to monitor progress, support international engagement and document what has become one of the most significant rises in modern passport history — from 88th place globally to the world’s strongest passport in less than a decade.
Singapore retained second place in the Passport Index’s individual passport rankings with a score of 175. Malaysia remained the only other Asian passport in the top tier, holding 17th place.
Despite Asia contributing nearly half of global GDP growth in 2026, that economic strength has not translated into passport rankings. South Korea and Japan both dropped four places, pushing South Korea out of the top 20 and further reinforcing Europe’s dominance.
European passports maintained a strong hold over the top 20 rankings. Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Denmark remained among the world’s most powerful passports.
Luxembourg notably climbed from 10th to fifth place with a score of 174, as the country seeks to position itself as a European AI technology hub. The rise pushed Finland out of the top 10 compared with 2025.
The Passport Index’s World Openness Score — a real-time measure of global accessibility — declined again in 2026, hitting its lowest level since 2023 as border systems undergo digitalisation and restrictions on high-skilled and nationality-specific visas continue to tighten.
Compared with 2025, when 24 countries improved their mobility scores, only 11 countries recorded gains in 2026.
The Passport Index’s Welcoming Countries ranking saw Australia, the United States, Canada and New Zealand fall as visa restrictions tightened, border systems evolved and passport bans expanded.
By contrast, the United Kingdom climbed two places despite introducing mandatory Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs).
A broader trend also emerged across Europe, with countries slipping in the Welcoming Countries rankings following the adoption of the ETIAS travel system by 30 European nations.
Armand Arton, CEO of Arton Capital and co-founder of the Passport Index, said: “This is a standout year for the Passport Index, with record highs achieved by the UAE. Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, the UAE remains unshakeable in its relevance on the global stage.”
He added: “We anticipate that 2027 will generate even greater disparities in passport power due to the potential for further global unrest, coupled with tightening restrictions and lower world openness. As global movement and accessibility become a necessity rather than a luxury, a powerful passport will increasingly become a critical dividing line between the haves and have-nots.”