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Travelling from UAE to Europe? How new Schengen system can affect your next trip

Schengen airports ease biometric checks as EES queues disrupt European travel

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
4 MIN READ
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A person as their passport scanned whilst using an Automated European Union Entry/Exit System (EES) kiosk during a press preview on the rollout of the EU's new Entry-Exit System (EES) at Eurotunnel, south east England on September 23, 2025.
A person as their passport scanned whilst using an Automated European Union Entry/Exit System (EES) kiosk during a press preview on the rollout of the EU's new Entry-Exit System (EES) at Eurotunnel, south east England on September 23, 2025.
AFP-JUSTIN TALLIS

Dubai: Millions of travellers entering Europe are now being processed under the European Union’s new Entry/Exit System (EES), a digital border-control platform that replaces manual passport stamping with biometric registration.

The system became fully operational across the Schengen area on April 10, 2026. Since launch, airports including Paris Charles de Gaulle, Amsterdam Schiphol and Frankfurt have reported congestion during peak periods, prompting the European Commission to allow temporary suspension of biometric collection when queues become unmanageable.

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For UAE travellers, the rules for entering Europe have not changed. The process at the border has. Here is a practical checklist to help you prepare before departure and avoid unnecessary delays:

Before you book: What to check

The EES applies to non-EU travellers entering Schengen countries for short stays.

You will go through EES if you are:

  • A UAE passport holder travelling visa-free to Schengen countries

  • A UAE resident travelling on a passport that requires a Schengen visa

  • Entering Europe for tourism, business, conferences or short-term visits

You will not use EES if you are:

  • An EU or Schengen citizen

  • A holder of a residence permit issued by an EU country

  • Travelling to non-Schengen European destinations such as Ireland

The system records:

  • Passport details

  • Fingerprints

  • Facial image

  • Time and place of entry and exit

The European Commission says the platform is intended to strengthen border security and automatically track overstays.

Check passport before travel

Border officials are paying closer attention to passport validity under the new system. Before flying:

  • Ensure your passport has at least six months validity

  • Check you have at least two blank pages

  • Inspect for damage, water exposure or loose pages

Travel industry groups warn that passengers with nearly full passports may face secondary inspection if manual stamping becomes necessary during congestion periods.

Expect longer processing times

Even with temporary easing measures, processing delays remain possible. Airports across Europe are still adjusting to:

  • Biometric kiosks

  • eGates

  • Manual fallback systems

  • Real-time passenger flow management

Airports likely to experience heavy traffic:

  • Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

  • Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

  • Frankfurt Airport

Travel managers and airlines are advising passengers to:

  • Arrive earlier than usual

  • Keep boarding passes accessible throughout transit

  • Avoid tight connections where possible

Many companies are now recommending connection buffers of:

  • 30 to 45 minutes extra for transit passengers

What happens during biometric checks

At your first Schengen entry point, you may be directed to:

  • A self-service kiosk

  • An eGate

  • A staffed immigration counter

You may be asked to:

  • Scan your passport

  • Provide fingerprints

  • Take a facial image

The process only happens at the first external Schengen border you enter.

Important:

If queues become severe, border officers can temporarily revert to manual passport stamping instead of collecting biometrics immediately.

The European Commission authorised the temporary flexibility on May 4 after reports of long queues and missed onward connections at major airports. The EES database itself remains active during these periods.

Reverting to manual stamping

Travellers may still be registered later. Under the temporary procedures:

  • Your border crossing continues to be logged

  • Airlines still transmit passenger data

  • Authorities may collect missing biometric records at a later crossing

Mobility advisers say travellers should keep copies of:

  • Boarding passes

  • Hotel bookings

  • Flight itineraries

These documents may help if there are discrepancies in future travel records.

Closely track Schengen stay days

The EES automatically monitors the Schengen 90/180-day rule. UAE nationals can stay up to 90 days within any rolling 180-day period

Overstays can lead to fines, entry bans, and additional questioning on future trips. Frequent travellers should:

  • Track days spent in Europe manually

  • Retain entry and exit records

  • Monitor multi-country itineraries closely

Plan for busy European holidays

Border delays are expected to worsen during major travel weekends. High-risk periods include:

  • Pentecost holidays

  • Ascension Day weekends

  • Summer school holidays

  • Major conference periods

Countries expected to see heavy passenger volumes:

  • Germany

  • France

  • Switzerland

  • Netherlands

Morning arrivals and peak evening connection banks are likely to be the busiest times.

What corporate travellers factor

Companies with staff travelling regularly to Europe are updating travel guidance as airport procedures vary by country, airport, terminal, and time of day. Business travellers should:

  • Avoid short layovers

  • Carry printed itineraries

  • Keep immigration documents easily accessible

  • Monitor airline alerts before departure

Travel-management companies say implementation rules may continue changing through summer as airports refine passenger-flow systems.

Another EU travel change soon

The EES is only the first phase of the EU’s broader border digitisation programme. The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is expected to launch in late 2026.

Once active:

  • Visa-exempt travellers, including UAE nationals, must apply online before travel

  • Approval will be required before boarding flights to Schengen countries

The EU says ETIAS is not yet operational.

UAE traveller's pre-trip checklist

Final pre-travel checklist:

  • Verify passport validity and blank pages

  • Check visa requirements

  • Arrive earlier at the airport

  • Allow longer transit connections

  • Save digital and printed travel documents

  • Monitor airline and airport advisories

  • Keep boarding passes until returning home

  • Track your Schengen stay days carefully

The European Commission says the temporary flexibility measures will be reviewed after the late-May holiday travel period as authorities assess whether further adjustments are needed before the peak summer season.

Related Topics:
UAE TravelSchengen visa

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