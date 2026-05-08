Travelling from UAE to Europe? How new Schengen system can affect your next trip

Schengen airports ease biometric checks as EES queues disrupt European travel
Dubai: Millions of travellers entering Europe are now being processed under the European Union’s new Entry/Exit System (EES), a digital border-control platform that replaces manual passport stamping with biometric registration.
The system became fully operational across the Schengen area on April 10, 2026. Since launch, airports including Paris Charles de Gaulle, Amsterdam Schiphol and Frankfurt have reported congestion during peak periods, prompting the European Commission to allow temporary suspension of biometric collection when queues become unmanageable.
For UAE travellers, the rules for entering Europe have not changed. The process at the border has. Here is a practical checklist to help you prepare before departure and avoid unnecessary delays:
The EES applies to non-EU travellers entering Schengen countries for short stays.
You will go through EES if you are:
A UAE passport holder travelling visa-free to Schengen countries
A UAE resident travelling on a passport that requires a Schengen visa
Entering Europe for tourism, business, conferences or short-term visits
You will not use EES if you are:
An EU or Schengen citizen
A holder of a residence permit issued by an EU country
Travelling to non-Schengen European destinations such as Ireland
The system records:
Passport details
Fingerprints
Facial image
Time and place of entry and exit
The European Commission says the platform is intended to strengthen border security and automatically track overstays.
Border officials are paying closer attention to passport validity under the new system. Before flying:
Ensure your passport has at least six months validity
Check you have at least two blank pages
Inspect for damage, water exposure or loose pages
Travel industry groups warn that passengers with nearly full passports may face secondary inspection if manual stamping becomes necessary during congestion periods.
Even with temporary easing measures, processing delays remain possible. Airports across Europe are still adjusting to:
Biometric kiosks
eGates
Manual fallback systems
Real-time passenger flow management
Airports likely to experience heavy traffic:
Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport
Amsterdam Airport Schiphol
Frankfurt Airport
Travel managers and airlines are advising passengers to:
Arrive earlier than usual
Keep boarding passes accessible throughout transit
Avoid tight connections where possible
Many companies are now recommending connection buffers of:
30 to 45 minutes extra for transit passengers
At your first Schengen entry point, you may be directed to:
A self-service kiosk
An eGate
A staffed immigration counter
You may be asked to:
Scan your passport
Provide fingerprints
Take a facial image
The process only happens at the first external Schengen border you enter.
If queues become severe, border officers can temporarily revert to manual passport stamping instead of collecting biometrics immediately.
The European Commission authorised the temporary flexibility on May 4 after reports of long queues and missed onward connections at major airports. The EES database itself remains active during these periods.
Travellers may still be registered later. Under the temporary procedures:
Your border crossing continues to be logged
Airlines still transmit passenger data
Authorities may collect missing biometric records at a later crossing
Mobility advisers say travellers should keep copies of:
Boarding passes
Hotel bookings
Flight itineraries
These documents may help if there are discrepancies in future travel records.
The EES automatically monitors the Schengen 90/180-day rule. UAE nationals can stay up to 90 days within any rolling 180-day period
Overstays can lead to fines, entry bans, and additional questioning on future trips. Frequent travellers should:
Track days spent in Europe manually
Retain entry and exit records
Monitor multi-country itineraries closely
Border delays are expected to worsen during major travel weekends. High-risk periods include:
Pentecost holidays
Ascension Day weekends
Summer school holidays
Major conference periods
Countries expected to see heavy passenger volumes:
Germany
France
Switzerland
Netherlands
Morning arrivals and peak evening connection banks are likely to be the busiest times.
Companies with staff travelling regularly to Europe are updating travel guidance as airport procedures vary by country, airport, terminal, and time of day. Business travellers should:
Avoid short layovers
Carry printed itineraries
Keep immigration documents easily accessible
Monitor airline alerts before departure
Travel-management companies say implementation rules may continue changing through summer as airports refine passenger-flow systems.
The EES is only the first phase of the EU’s broader border digitisation programme. The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is expected to launch in late 2026.
Once active:
Visa-exempt travellers, including UAE nationals, must apply online before travel
Approval will be required before boarding flights to Schengen countries
The EU says ETIAS is not yet operational.
Final pre-travel checklist:
Verify passport validity and blank pages
Check visa requirements
Arrive earlier at the airport
Allow longer transit connections
Save digital and printed travel documents
Monitor airline and airport advisories
Keep boarding passes until returning home
Track your Schengen stay days carefully
The European Commission says the temporary flexibility measures will be reviewed after the late-May holiday travel period as authorities assess whether further adjustments are needed before the peak summer season.