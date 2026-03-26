Flying soon? Next-gen border tech to cut shrink queues in airports worldwide

Airlines and airports can verify documents remotely before passengers arrive: ICAO
Dubai: Air travellers worldwide are set to benefit from faster airport processing and stronger document checks as the United Nations agency International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) launches a next-generation border verification system on March 27.
The upgraded platform, known as the Public Key Directory (PKD), enables airlines, airports and border authorities to instantly confirm whether electronic passports and digital travel documents are genuine, explained ICAO.
The Montreal-based organisation helps 193 countries to cooperate together and share their skies to their mutual benefit. UAE is also a member state of the ICAO.
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The biggest impact for travellers will be speed. The system allows authorities to verify documents in seconds using secure digital certificates shared between countries.
It also introduces the possibility of remote document checks via smartphones. Travellers who opt in may be able to complete parts of the verification process before arriving at the airport, helping to cut queues at check-in, boarding and immigration.
The PKD acts as a global database of encrypted digital signatures issued by governments. When a traveller presents an e-passport or digital ID, officials can quickly confirm:
The document is authentic
The data has not been altered
It was issued by a legitimate authority
The system does not store personal data, focusing solely on verifying the authenticity of travel documents.
The platform also supports verification of a wider range of travel credentials, including:
Digital visas
Health certificates
Electronic IDs
This paves the way for more seamless, paperless travel experiences in the future.
Airlines and airports will be able to:
Verify passenger documents before arrival
Access approved biometric data (with consent)
Streamline boarding and customer services
These changes could also improve the overall airport experience, allowing travellers to move more quickly through terminals.
The system will officially go live at 9 am Montréal time on March 27. It currently includes 107 of ICAO’s 193 member states, with more expected to join.
Following the initial rollout to governments, ICAO plans to expand access to private-sector players — including airlines and travel technology firms — starting in September 2026.