Dubai Airports activates full-scale operations as Eid passenger traffic surges sharply
Dubai: Dubai International Airport is preparing for a sharp surge in passenger traffic during the Eid Al Adha holiday period, with airport authorities expecting Sunday, May 31, to be the busiest travel day of the season as more than 194,500 passengers are forecast to pass through the airport.
Dubai Airports said travel demand has accelerated significantly ahead of the week-long holiday, driven by a combination of outbound leisure travel, regional family trips, and the departure of pilgrims heading to Saudi Arabia for Hajj.
Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, said the Eid period is one of the airport’s most important annual peak seasons, combining the usual holiday travel rush with increased movement linked to the pilgrimage season.
“We do not see this growth in passenger traffic as a challenge, but as another opportunity to demonstrate the flexibility of our infrastructure and the efficiency of our teams in managing large volumes of travellers while maintaining the highest standards of comfort and service,” Al Joker said.
According to Dubai Airports, Saturday, May 23, is expected to record the highest number of departing passengers, with more than 67,000 travellers scheduled to leave through Dubai International Airport.
Authorities said South Asia, Western Europe, and East Asia are among the most in-demand destinations this Eid season, supported by increased flights and seat capacity provided by UAE carriers across a network spanning more than 150 scheduled destinations worldwide.
Regional destinations across the Gulf Cooperation Council, particularly Saudi Arabia, are also witnessing strong demand due to Hajj-related travel.
Dubai Airports said it has activated integrated operational plans in coordination with government authorities, airlines, and airport partners under the “oneDXB” framework to ensure smooth passenger movement throughout the holiday period.
Preparations include the use of smart systems to manage passenger flow at key service points, enhancements to baggage handling systems, and expanded deployment of on-ground support teams to assist travellers across airport terminals.
Al Joker said biometric technologies and smart gates powered by facial recognition continue to play a central role in reducing waiting times and streamlining passport procedures during peak periods. Real-time queue monitoring systems, self-service platforms, and automated baggage drop facilities are also being used to improve operational efficiency.
Dedicated areas have additionally been allocated to support Hajj pilgrims completing their travel procedures.
Dubai Airports urged travellers to arrive at least four hours before departure during the Eid peak period, while also encouraging passengers to complete online check-in procedures in advance, verify travel documents early, and use Dubai Metro services to avoid road congestion around the airport.
As part of Eid celebrations, Dubai Airports will also host a cultural activation in Terminal 3, Concourse B, between May 26 and 29 in collaboration with the “Flame Tree Season” campaign and the Emirati District initiative.
Travellers will be welcomed with handmade flowers, greeting cards, and instant souvenir photographs carrying the slogan “Eid in Dubai”, reflecting Emirati hospitality traditions during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.