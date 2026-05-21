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Dubai Airports prepares for Hajj peak with 3,600 pilgrims expected

Hajj flights will operate until May 23 via Emirates, Saudia, flydubai and flynas

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Dubai Airports prepares for Hajj peak with 3,600 pilgrims expected

Dubai: Dubai Airports is preparing to handle more than 3,600 pilgrims during the Hajj travel period this year, accounting for nearly 59 per cent of all UAE pilgrims departing through its terminals.

Hajj departure flights will operate until 23 May on services by Emirates, Saudia, flydubai and flynas. The official Dubai Government delegation is scheduled to depart on 21 May.

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The operational plan has been developed in coordination with airlines and government entities, including Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai Customs, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS), dnata, Dubai Duty Free, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

The plan includes dedicated check-in counters, allocation of departure and arrival gates closest to main concourses, multilingual guest experience staff, support desks, prayer rooms and Ihram changing facilities to ease passenger flow.

Additional support has been arranged for elderly pilgrims and passengers requiring assistance, including increased wheelchair availability, ground support teams and on-site medical services provided by DCAS.

Pilgrims have been advised to arrive at least four hours before departure and ensure all required documentation is carried, including Hajj permits and vaccination certificates.

Return flights are expected between 30 May and 2 June, with dedicated arrival arrangements in place, including separate baggage belts for Zamzam water.

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Hajj

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