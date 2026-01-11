Dubai processes 1.37 million travellers during New Year holiday

Major General Talal Ahmed Al Shanqiti, Assistant Director General for Airport Affairs, said the expanded use of smart gates and smart corridors was central to managing passenger movement during the holiday, adding that such solutions have become a core element of operational readiness during peak periods, significantly reducing waiting times.

Lt Gen Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said the successful management of the New Year peak reflects the authority’s ability to handle operational pressure with efficiency and foresight. He stressed that the focus goes beyond handling large numbers to delivering a smooth and secure travel experience, noting that integration between digital systems and field teams helped strike a balance between speed and service quality.

