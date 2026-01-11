GOLD/FOREX
Dubai processes 1.37 million travellers during New Year holiday

GDRFA Dubai credits smart gates and integrated operations for efficient management

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Between December 29, 2025 and January 3, 2026 — one of the busiest travel periods of the year — Dubai’s ports handled a total of 1,370,440 travellers.
The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) successfully managed peak travel movement during the New Year holiday, maintaining smooth entry and exit procedures across the emirate’s air, land and sea ports through high operational readiness and advanced digital services.

Between December 29, 2025 and January 3, 2026 — one of the busiest travel periods of the year — Dubai’s ports handled a total of 1,370,440 travellers, underscoring the efficiency of the integrated system used to manage heavy passenger flows during peak seasons.

Dubai’s airports accounted for the majority of traffic, serving 1,272,246 travellers, including users of smart gates and the Smart Corridor system. These digital solutions played a key role in easing pressure on frontline staff and speeding up clearance procedures during periods of high demand.

Sea ports recorded 21,135 travellers over the same period, operating under unified procedures designed to ensure service continuity and swift processing. Hatta Land Port also witnessed strong movement, handling 77,059 travellers, supported by a high level of field readiness that helped maintain smooth traffic flow despite increased volumes.

Lt Gen Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said the successful management of the New Year peak reflects the authority’s ability to handle operational pressure with efficiency and foresight. He stressed that the focus goes beyond handling large numbers to delivering a smooth and secure travel experience, noting that integration between digital systems and field teams helped strike a balance between speed and service quality.

Major General Talal Ahmed Al Shanqiti, Assistant Director General for Airport Affairs, said the expanded use of smart gates and smart corridors was central to managing passenger movement during the holiday, adding that such solutions have become a core element of operational readiness during peak periods, significantly reducing waiting times.

Meanwhile, Major General Salah Ahmed Al Qamzi, Assistant Director General for Land and Sea Ports Affairs, said continuous coordination and operational preparedness enabled teams to manage increased travel through land and sea ports efficiently, while maintaining flexibility and swift procedures throughout the holiday.

The New Year holiday results highlight GDRFA Dubai’s proactive approach to peak-season management, reinforcing traveller confidence and demonstrating the readiness of Dubai’s ports ecosystem to handle fluctuating demand year-round.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
