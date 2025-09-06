GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Airports account for two-thirds of UAE flight movements

Across the UAE, total passenger traffic rose 11.5 per cent to 148 million in 2024

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai: Dubai further strengthened its position as the country’s aviation hub last year, handling the majority of passenger and aircraft movements across the UAE, according to new figures from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

The data shows that Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports accounted for 65–68 per cent of all passenger and civil aircraft traffic in 2024. Passenger numbers across the emirate reached 101 million, up 6.6 per cent from 94.75 million in 2023, underscoring the city’s role as a leading global transit gateway.

Across the UAE, total passenger traffic rose 11.5 per cent to 148 million — an increase of 15.3 million year-on-year. The split was nearly even between arrivals (41.67 million, 28 per cent) and departures (41.76 million, 28.5 per cent), while transit passengers made up the largest share at 44.5 per cent, or 64.4 million.

Of Dubai’s 101 million passengers, 28.5 million were arrivals, 28.8 million departures, and 43.66 million transits.

Abu Dhabi ranked second, recording 30.9 million passengers (21 per cent of the national total), a strong 31 per cent rise from the previous year. The capital registered 7.94 million arrivals, 7.7 million departures, and 15.26 million transits.

Sharjah International Airport came third with 15.3 million passengers (10.3 per cent share), up 11 per cent year-on-year. Ras Al Khaimah saw one of the steepest jumps, serving 640,000 passengers — an 88 per cent increase. Fujairah also reported more than doubling its traffic, handling 61,120 passengers compared with 29,600 in 2023. Smaller local airports together processed just 1,380 passengers, down 20 per cent.

Aircraft operations also rose sharply nationwide. Total civil aircraft movements reached 771,800 in 2024, up 11.2 per cent from 694,050 the previous year. Dubai accounted for nearly 64 per cent, with 488,520 flights — 244,200 arrivals and 244,300 departures — marking an 8.5 per cent increase.

Abu Dhabi followed with 168,100 movements (22 per cent of the total), up 21 per cent year-on-year. Sharjah recorded 108,110 movements, a 9.3 per cent rise, while Ras Al Khaimah logged 5,620 (up 21 per cent) and Fujairah 1,450 (up 18 per cent).

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
