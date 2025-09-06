Dubai Airports account for two-thirds of UAE flight movements

Sharjah International Airport came third with 15.3 million passengers (10.3 per cent share), up 11 per cent year-on-year. Ras Al Khaimah saw one of the steepest jumps, serving 640,000 passengers — an 88 per cent increase. Fujairah also reported more than doubling its traffic, handling 61,120 passengers compared with 29,600 in 2023. Smaller local airports together processed just 1,380 passengers, down 20 per cent.