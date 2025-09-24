Dubai Airport tops Middle East as world’s best low-cost hub in 2025

Emirates hub ranks 15th worldwide while Istanbul surges to 2nd globally
Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has emerged as the world’s 5th most connected low-cost carrier hub and leads the Middle East region, according to the latest OAG Megahubs 2025 report released on Wednesday (September 24).
The aviation connectivity study by OAG – UK-based global travel data provider - shows Dubai “has the highest volume of potential LCC connections” in its category, with budget airline flydubai operating 28 per cent of flights and driving a 4 per cent year-on-year increase in low-cost connections.
"Dubai's strong performance in the low-cost segment demonstrates the UAE's evolving aviation strategy," the report said, highlighting how the emirate is capitalising on the growing budget travel market alongside its traditional full-service hub model.
According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the UAE’s air transport sector contributes more than $92 billion annually to the national economy, directly and indirectly accounting for roughly 18 per cent of GDP.
Direct employment within airlines, airport operators, air navigation service providers, and aerospace manufacturers totals approximately 206,800, generating a direct economic impact of $26.6 billion, which is approximately 5.3 per cent of GDP.
Overall, the industry sustains an estimated 991,500 jobs across related sectors. The UAE’s aviation sector also plays a critical role in international trade, moving 4.36 million tonnes of cargo in the past year, making it the seventh-largest air cargo market worldwide.
Beyond its low-cost leadership, Dubai International also secured 15th position in the world’s most connected airports ranking, climbing from 16th place last year. Emirates maintains its dominant position at the airport with a 38 per cent share of flights.
The dual ranking achievement positions Dubai as both a premium global gateway and a leading budget travel hub, according to the report, which tracks the world’s most internationally connected airports using data from the busiest day of global aviation between September 2024 and August 2025.
Abu Dhabi’s hub – Zayed International Airport - also features in the Middle East rankings, with Etihad Airways commanding a 57 per cent share of flights at Abu Dhabi International Airport, placing it 6th in the Middle East and Africa regional rankings.
Turkish Airlines achieved the strongest performance among Middle East carriers, with Istanbul Airport (IST) making a dramatic leap from 8th to 2nd place globally. The carrier holds a commanding 79 per cent share of flights at Istanbul, which saw a 25 per cent year-on-year increase in potential connections.
“Istanbul Airport has seen one of the greatest increases, surging from 8th position last year to 2nd place in this year’s ranking,” the report stated.
Qatar Airways maintained its stronghold at Doha (DOH), ranked 34th globally, with a 77 per cent flight share. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Airlines controls 41 per cent of flights at Riyadh (RUH), which climbed from 42nd to 31st position globally.
The Middle East and Africa regional rankings show Dubai leading, followed by Riyadh, Doha, and Johannesburg. Ethiopian Airlines demonstrated the strongest regional dominance with a 95 per cent share at Addis Ababa Airport.
London Heathrow retained its crown as the world’s most connected airport for the third consecutive year, offering over 59,000 possible connections to 226 destinations. British Airways maintains a 51 per cent share of flights at the UK hub.
Notable global movements include Amsterdam Schiphol climbing to 3rd place, while Kuala Lumpur and Frankfurt share joint 4th position. Asian airports showed strength, with 16 of the top 25 LCC Megahubs located in the Asia Pacific region.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox