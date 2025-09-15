Dubai Airport adds record 520 Hearing Loops for travellers

World’s busiest hub installs devices to support passengers with hearing loss
Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has installed more than 520 Hearing Loops across its three terminals, making it the largest deployment of the technology at any airport worldwide.
The system supports travellers with hearing loss, including those using hearing aids or cochlear implants. Passengers can connect instantly by switching their device to the ‘T’ (telecoil) setting, without needing extra equipment.
The loops are now in place at key passenger touchpoints, including:
Check-in counters
Immigration desks
Boarding gates
Information desks
Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, said the initiative reflects the airport’s commitment to ensuring every traveller can move through DXB “with ease, dignity, and confidence.”
The project was delivered with support from the wider oneDXB community, including Emirates, flydubai, Dubai Police, GDRFA, Customs, dnata, Dubai Taxi, and Dubai Duty Free. Frontline staff also received training to assist passengers of determination.
The rollout follows Dubai’s Universal Design Code, which requires inclusive access across public infrastructure.
Globally, 1.5 billion people live with some degree of hearing loss, a figure expected to rise to 2.5 billion by 2050, according to the World Health Organisation.
The Hearing Loops form part of Dubai Airports’ long-term plan to make DXB one of the most accessible and inclusive airports in the world.
