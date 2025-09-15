Dubai Airport adds record 520 Hearing Loops for travellers

The system supports travellers with hearing loss, including those using hearing aids or cochlear implants. Passengers can connect instantly by switching their device to the ‘T’ (telecoil) setting, without needing extra equipment.

Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has installed more than 520 Hearing Loops across its three terminals, making it the largest deployment of the technology at any airport worldwide.

The Hearing Loops form part of Dubai Airports’ long-term plan to make DXB one of the most accessible and inclusive airports in the world.

