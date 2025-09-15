GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism

Dubai Airport adds record 520 Hearing Loops for travellers

World’s busiest hub installs devices to support passengers with hearing loss

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Hearing Loops
Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Hearing Loops
Dubai Airports

Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has installed more than 520 Hearing Loops across its three terminals, making it the largest deployment of the technology at any airport worldwide.

The system supports travellers with hearing loss, including those using hearing aids or cochlear implants. Passengers can connect instantly by switching their device to the ‘T’ (telecoil) setting, without needing extra equipment.

The loops are now in place at key passenger touchpoints, including:

  • Check-in counters

  • Immigration desks

  • Boarding gates

  • Information desks

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, said the initiative reflects the airport’s commitment to ensuring every traveller can move through DXB “with ease, dignity, and confidence.”

The project was delivered with support from the wider oneDXB community, including Emirates, flydubai, Dubai Police, GDRFA, Customs, dnata, Dubai Taxi, and Dubai Duty Free. Frontline staff also received training to assist passengers of determination.

The rollout follows Dubai’s Universal Design Code, which requires inclusive access across public infrastructure.

Globally, 1.5 billion people live with some degree of hearing loss, a figure expected to rise to 2.5 billion by 2050, according to the World Health Organisation.

The Hearing Loops form part of Dubai Airports’ long-term plan to make DXB one of the most accessible and inclusive airports in the world.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE Travel

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE traffic alert: Roadworks near airport cause delays

UAE traffic alert: Roadworks near airport cause delays

1m read
The current trials of the new security machinery have been "very successful," Griffiths told Gulf News.

All about new liquid, laptop rules at Dubai Airports

3m read
From Smart Gates to Metro travel, discover key tips to move efficiently through Dubai International Airport during busy August travel.

Back to school rush at DXB – Here’s how to avoid it

4m read
DXB gears up for back-to-school travel rush

DXB gears up for back-to-school travel rush

1m read