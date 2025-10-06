Ambitious long-term plan targets full accessibility across DXB and DWC
Dubai Airports has unveiled the next phase of its long-term accessibility strategy — a renewed 10-year commitment to make both Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) the most accessible and inclusive airports in the world by 2035.
The updated strategy focuses on strengthening existing foundations, improving guest experience at every stage of the journey, and positioning Dubai’s airports as global leaders in inclusive travel. The move supports the UAE’s vision to protect the rights of People of Determination (PoD) and aligns with Dubai’s goal of becoming a fully disability-friendly city.
Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, said the new plan reflects the organisation’s deep-rooted commitment to inclusion.
“Our commitment to accessibility is not just a promise; it is a core pillar of our mission to deliver a world-class travel experience for every guest,” Al Joker said. “By working closely with our partners and, for the first time, with the wider People of Determination community, we are transforming the airport journey and setting a new global benchmark for accessible travel.”
Launched alongside the new phase is a public awareness campaign titled “DXB for All”, co-created with People of Determination and the airport’s oneDXB partners. The initiative features six real-life stories that highlight the diverse experiences of PoD travellers — from a child with sensory sensitivities navigating a busy terminal to a deaf guest relying on staff using sign language, and tactile guidance for visually impaired passengers.
Building on the “We All Meet the World Differently” (WAMTWD) campaign introduced in 2022, the new phase shifts the focus from physical infrastructure to changing mindsets. It calls for empathy and understanding across the entire airport community — from staff to travellers and the wider public.
Among those featured are Emirati accessibility advocate Fatma Al Jassim, former Paralympic swimmer and inclusion consultant Jessica Smith, and Dubai-based mother Yasmin Carey with her son Ellis, who is on the autism spectrum. The campaign also spotlights Layth Kamal (autism and ADHD), Mohammed Alghafli (visually impaired advocate), and Ahmed Butti (deaf community representative).
The initiative is being rolled out in collaboration with Dubai Airports’ oneDXB community, which includes Emirates, flydubai, dnata, Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, GDIFA, DTC, DCAS, Dubai Health, Dubai Duty Free, and Serco — all working together to ensure a seamless, inclusive travel experience.
Dubai Airports already offers several accessibility services, including a Travel Planner visual guide, Sunflower Lanyards for discreet assistance, autism-friendly routes, wheelchair support, hearing loops across 520 points, dedicated taxis, and sensory-friendly lounges.
With its renewed 2035 vision, Dubai Airports is setting a global example of how inclusion can redefine the future of air travel.
