Dubai: The emirate’s main airport - Dubai International Airport (DXB) - will reach its absolute maximum capacity of 115 million passengers by 2031, resulting in a complete transition to the under-construction Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) by 2032, the CEO of Dubai Airports has revealed.
Paul Griffiths said DXB is already stretching its limits and will need the full capacity of the new Al Maktoum facility to handle an expected 124 million passengers by 2032.
“By the time we get to 2031, DXB will be at about 114 to 115 million, which is probably the maximum capacity that we’re likely to be able to get from DXB, and then we make the full transition to DWC in 2032,” Griffiths told Gulf News at the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025 press conference.
Griffiths said that flydubai would be among the first airlines to relocate to the existing DWC terminal as DXB runs out of available slots.
"As we run out of slots at DXB, which obviously at some stage over the next few years we will start to run out of slots, then there will be some moves of airlines to DWC. Obviously, flydubai, I think, will be one of the first movers, and we’re working to put facilities in place that will enable that move," he explained.
The move will utilise the current passenger terminal building at DWC with its single runway, rather than waiting for the completion of the massive new airport complex.
Griffiths said, “The integration between Emirates and flydubai is getting closer and closer all the time, so we’ve got to manage that in a very careful way, not to cause any disruption or operational irregularities."
To squeeze every last passenger through DXB before the 2032 move, Griffiths said Dubai Airports is implementing several interim measures.
“We’re already putting in more stands in the midfield of DXB to be able to accommodate more aircraft and the check-in facilities,” Griffiths said. “And we’re working very hard on new technology which will speed people through the airports.”
The CEO explained that reducing processing times will simultaneously improve customer experience and increase capacity. “If we can reduce the time that people are going through all of the processes, then we can increase both speed and convenience to customers, and that gives us a big increase in capacity,” he explained.
Griffiths also highlighted the success of DXB's recently launched Red Carpet corridor, which allows passengers to move through the airport without stopping.
"It is having a significant improvement, because you just don’t have to stop," he said. "Our idea is every single process at the airport we want to make completely seamless."
The CEO outlined his ambitious vision for airport customer service: "From the time you step out of your car or off the metro, we just want you to go straight through, either to the lounge, or find one of our restaurants, or go into one of our shops. So, the first point of call and the first point at which you stop should be where you want to stop, not where we want you to stop."
He added, "If I can make one impact on this industry, I want to give people the time back to them so they can spend it at their leisure. Wouldn't that be lovely?"
