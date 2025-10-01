Over the past 65 years, Dubai International Airport has evolved from a modest city airstrip to one of the world’s busiest and most advanced aviation hubs. This photographic journey traces the airport’s remarkable transformation, showcasing its humble beginnings in 1960 to the ultra-modern, multi-terminal complex it is today.
From sand runways and a single terminal in 1960 to a global nexus connecting over 270 destinations today, Dubai Airport reflects the city's rapid rise. Today, it stands as a symbol of ambition, innovation, and world-class infrastructure, welcoming millions of travellers annually.
Dubai Airport/Gulf News archives
1959—Work to build ‘Dubai airport’ began on a vast expanse of wasteland some 4km from the edge of the city of Dubai.
Dubai Airport
1960 – The airport comprising a sand compacted runway and a small terminal building was opened on September 30 and was capable of handling aircraft up to the size of a DC-3.
Dubai Airport
1963 – Work to build an asphalt runway began. It opened in 1965 with numerous other newly built or refurbished facilities. Above, passengers boarding a Middle East Airlines flight at Dubai International Airport.
Dubai AIrport
1970—The 1970s witnessed many developments across DXB, starting with a new three-storey terminal building, a new control tower, additional taxiways, a lengthening of the runway, extension of aprons, airfield lighting, and landing instruments.
Dubai Airport
Dubai Airport lounge in 1970s.
Dubai Airport
1980 – On 23 December 1980, Dubai Airport became an ordinary member of the Airports Council International (ACI).
Dubai Airport
1981: Dubai International Airport. The monumental growth of the airport, which started off handling only three flights daily, is testimony to the UAE’s success story.
Gulf News archives
1981: View of Dubai International Airport.
Gulf News archives
1985 – Emirates operated its first flights from Dubai to Karachi and Mumbai, using a Boeing 737 and an Airbus 300 B4 wet-leased from Pakistan International Airlines.
Dubai Airport
1988 – Passenger throughput at the airport reached 4.3m and more than doubled in a decade to 9.7 million by 1998.
Dubai Airport
2000 – The opening of Concourse 1 (now Concourse C), marked the start of a new chapter in Dubai’s aviation history. Built as part of the first phase of the general expansion project at a cost of AED2 billion, the Terminal increased the Airport’s capacity from 10 million to 23 million.
Gulf News archives
2005: Terminal 3, Concourse B under construction.
Gulf News archives
2008 – Dubai Airports opened the much-awaited DXB Terminal 3 for the exclusive use of Emirates airline. The flawless opening of the world’s largest single terminal expanded DXB’s capacity to 60 million and won the airport accolades from passengers and the aviation industry worldwide.
Gulf News archives
2009 – Terminal 2 undergoes major refurbishment for the launch of flydubai, Dubai’s own low-cost airline.
Gulf News archives
2013 – Concourse A, the world’s largest facility purpose built for the A380 opens at DXB.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News archives
2019 – Dubai Airport retains title of the world’s busiest airport for international passengers for the 5th consecutive year with 89.1m passengers in 2018.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News archives
2020 – Dubai Airport celebrates 60th Anniversary.
Gulf News archives
2023 – Dubai Airport held its position as the world’s number one airport for international passengers for the 9th year running.
Gulf News archives
2025 - Dubai Airport records 92.3 million guests in 2024 annual traffic, the highest in its 65-year history.