Over the past 65 years, Dubai International Airport has evolved from a modest city airstrip to one of the world’s busiest and most advanced aviation hubs. This photographic journey traces the airport’s remarkable transformation, showcasing its humble beginnings in 1960 to the ultra-modern, multi-terminal complex it is today. From sand runways and a single terminal in 1960 to a global nexus connecting over 270 destinations today, Dubai Airport reflects the city's rapid rise. Today, it stands as a symbol of ambition, innovation, and world-class infrastructure, welcoming millions of travellers annually. Dubai Airport/Gulf News archives