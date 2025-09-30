GOLD/FOREX
First look inside Etihad Rail’s new passenger trains of comfort and speed

The new Etihad Rail trains will feature three classes: Economy, Family, and First Class

Devadasan K P
Etihad Rail, one of the UAE’s most ambitious and eagerly awaited transport projects, has given the public its first close look at the passenger trains set to transform travel across the country.
At the Global Rail Conference in Abu Dhabi, a model cabin of the sleek silver train, complete with the Etihad Rail logo, was unveiled, offering visitors a glimpse of the modern design and passenger-focused features that will define the service.
The new trains will operate with three distinct classes — Economy, Family, and First Class — ensuring options for every type of traveller.
Economy Class will feature compact dark grey back-to-back seats for everyday commuters. At the same time, Family Class will offer opposing seats with a large shared table to encourage social interaction during journeys. First Class will offer wider, adjustable seats with additional legroom, catering to passengers who seek extra comfort.
Each cabin will include foldable tray tables, overhead storage, and a designated space for larger baggage.
When operational, the trains will run at speeds of up to 200 km/h, dramatically reducing travel times across the UAE.
A journey from Abu Dhabi to Dubai will take just 57 minutes, Abu Dhabi to Ruwais around 70 minutes, and Abu Dhabi to Fujairah approximately 100 minutes. Two train models will be used — Chinese-built CRC coaches with 365 seats and Spanish-built CAF coaches with 369 seats — both sharing the same three-class layout
Train crew and station staff will wear uniforms in cream and red, while drivers will be dressed in grey and black. Each train will carry around 400 passengers, with the entire network expected to serve more than 36 million people annually by 2030.
A glimpse of Etihad Rail's passenger train, which will provide transportation services for millions of passengers between the UAE’s major cities.
