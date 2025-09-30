Sharjah to beat traffic jams: How police and authorities tackle congestion

Sheikh Sultan approves construction of bridge on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road
Sharjah: With Sharjah’s skyline growing taller and its streets busier, the emirate’s roads have become a daily test of patience for residents. Rapid urban expansion and a rising number of vehicles mean smooth traffic flow is no longer just a matter of convenience—it is a shared responsibility, requiring coordinated efforts between authorities and the community.
In the “Aman Ya Bladi” Sharjah Police program, Major Saud Al Sheiba and Captain Saud Buseim highlighted proactive measures by the Sharjah Police General Command in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to create a smart, safe, and efficient traffic infrastructure. Their goal: reduce congestion, ensure road safety, and cultivate a culture of compliance with traffic laws.
Joining them were Brigadier Khalid Al Kay, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, and Dr Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Maintenance Department at the RTA, who shared insights into the emirate’s traffic flow, challenges, and innovative solutions.
Sharjah, a bustling transit hub in the UAE, faces heavy traffic, particularly during morning peak hours. Brigadier Al Kay highlighted the emirate’s unique traffic challenges:
“Sharjah’s central location makes it a key transit route, especially in the mornings. Roads connecting to other emirates, such as Emirates Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Al Ittihad Road, see the highest vehicle density between 6:30 and 9:30 am.”
To manage these busy arteries, police rely on patrols, traffic officers, monitoring cameras, and a central operations room. Road users are kept informed about minor incidents or disruptions via Sharjah Police social media channels and radio stations, helping drivers make informed choices before heading out.
Division of responsibilities
Brigadier Al Kay clarified: “The police monitor roads and squares, intervening in accidents or unexpected congestion. The RTA focuses on broader road development—maintaining roads, implementing modifications, and ensuring quality infrastructure.”
Dr Abdullah Al Ali added: “We re-evaluate traffic studies with specialized consultants, not only for peak hours but also for areas with recurring congestion. Factors like vehicle growth, licensing trends, and road capacity are crucial and must be addressed alongside road expansion projects.”
Through coordination between the police and RTA, along with technological and infrastructure upgrades, Sharjah aims to ensure a smoother, safer commuting experience while preparing for future growth.
Traffic congestion spikes at the start of the school year. Dr Al Ali explained: “Parents driving children while handling administrative tasks, along with university students and employees commuting during peak hours, create noticeable traffic jams, usually easing after two weeks.”
He added that reliance on private cars exacerbates congestion: “Encouraging school buses and public transport can significantly reduce road density.”
Traffic management in Sharjah combines strategy, technology, and public cooperation. Patrols are coordinated with schools, bus drivers, and maintenance teams, while public awareness campaigns reinforce safe driving.
Brigadier Al Kay highlighted the role of technology: “Smart traffic signals and cameras are not just about issuing fines—they guide behaviour, protect the public, and provide transparency and accountability.”
In a major boost for urban mobility, the RTA has announced approval for a new bridge at the junction of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road and Maliha Street, near University City and the Martyrs’ Monument.
Dr Al Ali noted: “His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi approved the project, reflecting the leadership’s commitment to improving traffic flow. The bridge will enable smoother movement and enhance safety for residents and commuters.”
The project is currently in the design phase, after which it will go out for tender. Once completed, the bridge will allow uninterrupted traffic via three continuous lanes, removing the current traffic light at the intersection.
Sharjah is leveraging technology for smarter traffic management. Dr Al Ali explained: “Last year, we upgraded 48 key intersections with smart traffic signals equipped with sensors to monitor traffic and adjust signal priorities. All intersections are integrated with the RTA central control room, allowing real-time monitoring and rapid response.”
The second phase of the project will further reduce congestion by 20–25% at busy intersections. Coordination with schools, residential areas, and infrastructure projects, such as Etihad Rail, ensures smooth traffic flow.
Unexpected events like accidents or breakdowns are managed systematically, with temporary road closures, alternative routes, and updates via social media and radio. Driver behaviour remains critical: slow driving or reckless manoeuvres can worsen congestion.
The RTA and Sharjah Police continuously evaluate road use, especially during winter tourism peaks, ensuring safety for both residents and tourists.
With vehicle registrations growing 8–10% annually, Sharjah is implementing long-term solutions:
Expansion of Emirates Road
Sheikh Khalifa-Maliha bridge construction
Smart traffic systems with interactive signals and sensors
“Traffic management is a shared responsibility,” Brigadier Khalid emphasized.“Authorities provide infrastructure, patrols, and technology, but drivers’ behaviour ensures smooth movement and safety.”
Police cameras promote road safety and compliance:
Monitor violations even when patrols are not present
Encourage seatbelt use, safe speeds, and avoidance of phone use
Provide transparent evidence for issuing fines
Cameras have reduced habitual violations and allow patrols to focus on accident response, assistance, and safety at key locations.
Urban expansion & population growth – Central location attracts residents, businesses, and vehicles; registrations growing 8–10% annually.
Heavy commuter traffic – Residents commuting to other emirates; peak-hour congestion on major roads.
Seasonal factors – School-year start and winter tourism increase traffic.
Driver behaviour – Reckless driving, slow highway speeds, limited public transport usage.
Traffic incidents – Accidents and vehicle breakdowns disrupt flow.
Road infrastructure & projects – Continuous work needed, requiring multi-authority coordination.
Technology & systems – Smart traffic systems need planning and public compliance.
Coordination & emergency management – Quick action needed during accidents and unexpected congestion.
