Sharjah Police reveal real causes of daily traffic jams

Officers call on drivers to be part of the solution, not the problem

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Sharjah: Traffic congestion has become a daily reality, but Sharjah Police say it is not just overcrowded roads that slow movement. In a recent video post, they highlighted how poor driving behaviour often plays an equally serious role in creating bottlenecks and hazards.

According to police, habits such as improper overtaking, ignoring lane discipline, and distracted driving disrupt the flow of vehicles. These seemingly small mistakes not only cause delays but also raise the risk of accidents, putting drivers, passengers, and pedestrians at risk.

Police stressed that following traffic rules and maintaining lane discipline is more than a legal duty — it is also a moral responsibility that reflects awareness and respect for road safety.

They urged motorists to be part of the solution rather than part of the problem, noting that small behavioural changes can ease congestion and prevent accidents.

“Your awareness and commitment can save lives and ensure smoother journeys for everyone,” a Sharjah Police officer said.

