Traffic alert: Sharjah Police announce temporary closure at Bridge 7

Motorists have been asked to use alternative routes to reach their destinations

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Traffic alert: Sharjah Police announce temporary closure at Bridge 7

Sharjah: Sharjah Police, in coordination with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), have announced a temporary traffic diversion affecting motorists heading towards the Northern Emirates.

In a notice shared on social media, authorities said that slip roads at Bridge 7 — a key interchange linking Al Dhaid Road (E88) with Emirates Road (E611) — have been closed as part of ongoing infrastructure works.

The closure affects the two inner cloverleaf loops used by motorists travelling from Sharjah and Al Dhaid towards Ras Al Khaimah via Emirates Road (E611). However, traffic on the main carriageways of Emirates Road and Al Dhaid Road remains unaffected. Direct right-turn slip roads towards Dubai and Sharjah city are also open.

Drivers coming from Al Dhaid or central Sharjah who were planning to access Emirates Road northbound via Bridge 7 will need to use alternative interchanges. Authorities warned that minor delays are possible and advised motorists to rely on navigation apps to identify suitable detours.

Sharjah Police urged road users to slow down when approaching the area, follow temporary traffic signs and remain vigilant for maintenance crews on site.

No timeline has been announced for reopening the affected slip roads. Motorists are advised to follow official Sharjah Police channels for updates.

