Find violation details, penalties, and steps to avoid Dh1,000 fines
If you are a Sharjah resident or received a traffic fine while visiting the Emirate, it’s important to know which authority handles your violation. In Sharjah, different government departments oversee specific fines. For parking fines, the responsible authority is Sharjah Municipality.
All parking fines must be settled with Sharjah Municipality. These fines include:
Overstaying in a paid parking area
Parking illegally
Using reserved or handicapped spots without authorisation
You can pay your fines online or in person.
Go to the Sharjah Municipality parking fines portal - www.shjmun.gov.ae/PublicEServices/Serv4-payfines/default.aspx?Lang=en-US&utm_source=chatgpt.com
Enter your vehicle details:
Plate number
Source (the Emirate where your car is registered)
Category (private, company, or rental)
Click ‘Search’ to check for pending fines.
If fines are listed, enter your contact details (email and mobile number).
Pay the fine online using the portal.
You will receive a confirmation SMS and email after successful payment.
If you prefer paying in person, visit the Public Parking Department at Sharjah City Municipality. Carry your vehicle details to check and settle any outstanding fines.
Sharjah Municipality lists more than 25 parking violations. Here are some common ones with their penalties:
Not purchasing or displaying a valid ticket – Dh150
Overstaying the time limit on ticket – Dh100
Obstructing vehicle movement or endangering others – Dh200
Misusing ticketing machines or parking facilities – Dh500
Parking in handicapped spaces without a permit – Dh1,000
Reserving a parking space without a licence – Dh1,000
Washing cars in a public parking area without a licence – Dh500
Parking in a reserved space – Dh1,000
Covering boards or devices without a licence – Dh500
Not showing a reservation permit for a parking space – Dh300
Using space outside a shop without a licence – Dh1,000
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox