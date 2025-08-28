GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Transport

How to pay parking fines in Sharjah and avoid penalties

Find violation details, penalties, and steps to avoid Dh1,000 fines

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
How to pay parking fines in Sharjah and avoid penalties
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

If you are a Sharjah resident or received a traffic fine while visiting the Emirate, it’s important to know which authority handles your violation. In Sharjah, different government departments oversee specific fines. For parking fines, the responsible authority is Sharjah Municipality.

Paying parking fines in Sharjah

All parking fines must be settled with Sharjah Municipality. These fines include:

  • Overstaying in a paid parking area

  • Parking illegally

  • Using reserved or handicapped spots without authorisation

You can pay your fines online or in person.

How to pay parking fines online

  1. Go to the Sharjah Municipality parking fines portal - www.shjmun.gov.ae/PublicEServices/Serv4-payfines/default.aspx?Lang=en-US&utm_source=chatgpt.com

  2. Enter your vehicle details:

    • Plate number

    • Source (the Emirate where your car is registered)

    • Category (private, company, or rental)

  3. Click ‘Search’ to check for pending fines.

  4. If fines are listed, enter your contact details (email and mobile number).

  5. Pay the fine online using the portal.

  6. You will receive a confirmation SMS and email after successful payment.

If you prefer paying in person, visit the Public Parking Department at Sharjah City Municipality. Carry your vehicle details to check and settle any outstanding fines.

Common parking violations and fines in Sharjah

Sharjah Municipality lists more than 25 parking violations. Here are some common ones with their penalties:

  1. Not purchasing or displaying a valid ticket – Dh150

  2. Overstaying the time limit on ticket – Dh100

  3. Obstructing vehicle movement or endangering others – Dh200

  4. Misusing ticketing machines or parking facilities – Dh500

  5. Parking in handicapped spaces without a permit – Dh1,000

  6. Reserving a parking space without a licence – Dh1,000

  7. Washing cars in a public parking area without a licence – Dh500

  8. Parking in a reserved space – Dh1,000

  9. Covering boards or devices without a licence – Dh500

  10. Not showing a reservation permit for a parking space – Dh300

  11. Using space outside a shop without a licence – Dh1,000

Related Topics:
Public parking

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sharjah’s Mleiha National Park (MNP) has emerged as a beacon of desert conservation, offering visitors the rare chance to experience the Arabian Peninsula’s natural wonders up close. Spanning 34.2 square kilometres, the park represents a successful model of eco-tourism that blends heritage, biodiversity, and sustainability.

Sharjah’s Mleiha Park: A haven for desert wildlife

2m read
Spread across 34.2 square kilometres, the park showcases the beauty and biodiversity of the Arabian desert while offering visitors a chance to experience nature up close.

Wildlife, heritage and adventure await at Mleiha Park

3m read
Discarding food in public spaces poses risks to hygiene, public health and the environment.

Kuwait: KD500 fine for throwing food in public spaces

1m read
House of Wisdom: Perfect space for young minds to grow

House of Wisdom: Perfect space for young minds to grow

3m read