GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Easing traffic: Sharjah RTA completes 17km road upgrade

Project links communities to Emirates Road, easing traffic and boosting safety

Last updated:
Ashfaq Ahmed, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) announces the completion of a 17-kilometer road development project in Al Rafiah,
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) announces the completion of a 17-kilometer road development project in Al Rafiah,
STRA

Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced the completion of a 17-kilometer road development project in Al Rafiah, providing a direct link to Emirates Road and enhancing connectivity for residents and commuters.

The project, part of Sharjah’s broader infrastructure upgrade plan, included resurfacing asphalt layers, widening road shoulders, improving intersections, and installing advanced traffic and safety systems. The upgrades are designed to ease congestion, improve road efficiency, and align with international safety standards.

Engineer Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of SRTA, said the initiative underscores Sharjah’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure across the emirate. “The upgraded road will not only enhance traffic flow and connectivity but also support Sharjah’s vision for sustainable urban growth and development,” he noted.

With enhanced capacity and modern safety measures in place, the upgraded road is expected to significantly reduce travel times, accommodate rising traffic volumes, and provide a safer driving experience for residents and visitors alike.

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedSenior Assistant Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. As Senior Assistant Editor, his insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it.  
Show More
Related Topics:
Sharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Motorists await the full reopening of Emirates Road on August 25 following major RTA upgrade works.

3 days to go: Emirates Road fully reopens on August 25

2m read
RTA is expanding the Al Wasl – Umm Al Sheif Road intersection.

New lane to ease traffic at busy Dubai intersection

1m read
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is nearing the completion of a significant upgrade to Emirates Road, with the full reopening scheduled for August 25.

Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Emirates Road reopens fully soon

2m read
Real-time data monitoring: The screen displays live analysis of road conditions.

How Dubai RTA’s smart vehicles ensure your smooth ride

3m read