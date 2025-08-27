Easing traffic: Sharjah RTA completes 17km road upgrade

Project links communities to Emirates Road, easing traffic and boosting safety
Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced the completion of a 17-kilometer road development project in Al Rafiah, providing a direct link to Emirates Road and enhancing connectivity for residents and commuters.
The project, part of Sharjah’s broader infrastructure upgrade plan, included resurfacing asphalt layers, widening road shoulders, improving intersections, and installing advanced traffic and safety systems. The upgrades are designed to ease congestion, improve road efficiency, and align with international safety standards.
Engineer Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of SRTA, said the initiative underscores Sharjah’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure across the emirate. “The upgraded road will not only enhance traffic flow and connectivity but also support Sharjah’s vision for sustainable urban growth and development,” he noted.
With enhanced capacity and modern safety measures in place, the upgraded road is expected to significantly reduce travel times, accommodate rising traffic volumes, and provide a safer driving experience for residents and visitors alike.
