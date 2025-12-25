GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Traffic alert: Partial road closure announced on key road in Sharjah

Motorists urged to use alternative routes during maintenance works

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Works near House of Wisdom to run from December 26 to 28.
Works near House of Wisdom to run from December 26 to 28.
Instagram/rta_shj

Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced a temporary partial closure of Sheikh Mohammed bin Musa Al Khwarizmi Street in the Al Juraina 1 area, near the House of Wisdom, as part of routine road maintenance works.

The closure will begin on Friday, December 26, 2025, and remain in place until Sunday, December 28, 2025.

Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, use alternative routes where possible, and follow traffic safety instructions to ensure smooth traffic flow and road safety during the maintenance period.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
Sharjahtransport

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sharjah Police announce temporary closure at Bridge 7

Sharjah Police announce temporary closure at Bridge 7

1m read
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi injured in Mumbai road accident

2m read
Partial road closure scheduled from December 21 to January 10 for maintenance.

Abu Dhabi announces lane closures on major road

1m read
Future plans include expanding the road network in line with urban development.

Sharjah: 60% of 35 infrastructure projects complete

2m read