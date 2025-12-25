Traffic alert: Partial road closure announced on key road in Sharjah

Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, use alternative routes where possible, and follow traffic safety instructions to ensure smooth traffic flow and road safety during the maintenance period.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced a temporary partial closure of Sheikh Mohammed bin Musa Al Khwarizmi Street in the Al Juraina 1 area, near the House of Wisdom, as part of routine road maintenance works.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.