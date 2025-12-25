Traffic alert: Partial road closure announced on key road in Sharjah

Motorists urged to use alternative routes during maintenance works
Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced a temporary partial closure of Sheikh Mohammed bin Musa Al Khwarizmi Street in the Al Juraina 1 area, near the House of Wisdom, as part of routine road maintenance works.
The closure will begin on Friday, December 26, 2025, and remain in place until Sunday, December 28, 2025.
Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, use alternative routes where possible, and follow traffic safety instructions to ensure smooth traffic flow and road safety during the maintenance period.
