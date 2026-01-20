Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority urged motorists to comply with traffic diversions
Sharjah: Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority announced on Tuesday that it will implement a partial closure of the road leading to University City Hall as part of preparations for the Sharjah Light Festival.
The closure will take effect from Tuesday, January 20, 2026, and will remain in place until Sunday, March 1, 2026, according to an official traffic plan outlining the affected area.
In a statement, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority urged motorists to comply with approved traffic diversions, use alternative routes where possible, and follow road safety instructions to ensure both personal safety and the smooth flow of traffic during the festival period.
