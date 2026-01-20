Motorists are urged to follow diversions and use alternative routes during the closure
Dubai: Ajman Police have announced a temporary closure of Rashid bin Abdul Aziz Street in Al Rashidiya 2 as part of major road expansion and infrastructure upgrade works being carried out in coordination with the Department of Municipality and Planning.
The closure will come into effect from January 20, 2026, and will remain in place for three months, covering the stretch from Falcon Towers to the Gulfa Bridge intersection.
Lieutenant Colonel Rashid Humaid bin Hindi, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, said the project forms part of the emirate’s wider plans to expand key roads, improve infrastructure and enhance the efficiency of the road network.
“These developments aim to improve traffic flow and raise safety levels for all road users,” he said.
Motorists have been urged to follow the announced traffic diversions, comply with road signage, and use alternative routes during the closure period.
Ajman Police confirmed that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of motorists and reduce any potential traffic congestion during the implementation of the project.
