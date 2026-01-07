GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road in Al Dhafra faces lane diversions until January 22

Motorists advised to plan ahead for E11 diversions in Abu Dhabi

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Dubai: Authorities have announced a partial closure of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (E11) near Al Mirfa in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region, as part of ongoing infrastructure and road improvement works.

Abu Dhabi Mobility said the partial closure will be in place from Wednesday, January 7, until Thursday, January 22, 2026. Traffic will continue to flow through the area, but motorists should expect lane diversions and possible delays during the period of works.

Drivers using the E11 are advised to exercise caution, adhere to temporary traffic signs and reduced speed limits, and follow instructions issued by traffic authorities to ensure safety for both road users and construction crews.

AD Mobility urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance and allow additional travel time, particularly during peak hours. Road users are also encouraged to consider alternative routes where possible to minimise congestion along the affected stretch.

The authority said the measures are being implemented to support essential maintenance and infrastructure upgrades.

