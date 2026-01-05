GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah sets deadline for traffic black points waiver

Waiver applies to violations committed before December 1, 2025

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Motorists have until January 10, 2026, to clear points for past violations.
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have announced that January 10, 2026, is the final date for motorists to benefit from the waiver of traffic black points for violations committed before December 1, 2025.

Police clarified that eligible drivers can obtain the exemption by settling outstanding fines through the Ministry of Interior’s MOI app before the deadline.

The waiver applies only to traffic black points and does not cover serious or aggravated violations, which will remain subject to standard penalties under traffic laws.

Sharjah Police urged motorists to take advantage of the initiative within the specified timeframe, stressing the need to follow traffic rules to improve road safety and reduce accidents.

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to encourage compliance with traffic regulations and promote responsible driving across the emirate.

