Sharjah Police cancel over 7,000 traffic fines

Those eligible must pay a fee of Dh1,000 per cancellation request
Sharjah authorities are cancelling traffic fines that are over 10 years old, so far clearing over 7,000 traffic fines, benefiting 284 people.
Implemented by the Sharjah Police, the move is in line with Sharjah government’s commitment to fostering community stability.
The process follows the rules and procedures outlined in the Executive Council’s decision, which includes a fee of Dh1,000 per cancellation request. Certain humanitarian and special cases are exempted, including the death of the vehicle owner, departure from the country for a continuous period of 10 years or more, or abandoned vehicles with unreachable owners. Eligible individuals can access the program by visiting traffic and licensing service centers.
The Sharjah Police urge residents to comply with traffic regulations and avoid violations to ensure public safety and promote road discipline. The Executive Council decision also provides structured incentives for timely payment of fines: a 35 percent discount is granted if fines are settled within 60 days, covering the fine, impoundment period, and vehicle storage fees; a 25 percent discount applies if paid between 60 days and one year, covering fines only.
Authorities encourage the public to take advantage of these measures to reinforce compliance, enhance road safety, and strengthen confidence in Sharjah’s policing and traffic management systems.
