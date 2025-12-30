Real-time Google Maps data showed multiple crash reports on major arterial roads, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. Incidents were concentrated near Jebel Ali Industrial Second and Dubai South, while a separate crash on Al Khail Road in Al Barsha South further restricted traffic heading toward the city’s business districts.

The NCM urged drivers to remain vigilant and maintain safe following distances as visibility fluctuates. Authorities have not yet confirmed when the accident sites will be fully cleared, though recovery teams remained on-site through the mid-morning period.

Separately, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a weather alert for motorists as conditions became unsettled later in the day. The bureau warned that moderate to active winds could stir up dust and sand, particularly in open areas, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility and posing potential risks during the evening commute.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Dubai Police urged motorists to remain patient and make use of navigation apps to minimise delays. “Plan your trip—plan your route using navigation apps to avoid traffic congestion and optimise your journey,” the force advised.

The disruptions coincided with a surge in morning traffic on routes linking Sharjah and Dubai. Commuters faced heavy congestion on Al Ittihad Road and the Sharjah stretch of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, with tailbacks stretching several kilometres during peak hours. Within Dubai, Damascus Street and Beirut Street also experienced high volumes of slow-moving traffic.

